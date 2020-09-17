VIDEO: Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic Theatre, Talks BLM, the Ongoing Health Crisis and More

Kwame Kwei-Armah recently sat down with Christiane Amanpour to discuss the current state of theatre.

Kwame Kwei-Armah, artistic director of London's Young Vic Theatre, recently sat down with Christiane Amanpour to discuss the current state of theatre, when theatres might be able to reopen, the Black Lives Matter Movement and more.

Kwei-Armah shared, "I would say that we are possibly thinking that we may get back up on stage in April of '21. That's if we're lucky and that's today, tomorrow it may be different."

About the current social movements sweeping the world, he shared:

"Where I have gotten to right now, is a place where the diplomacy that I might have used before, or actually giving people the benefit of the doubt, I do like to give people the benefit of the doubt, I'm going to reduce that just a little bit more so that people get to understand this moment of profound listening. Because that's what I think the Black Lives Matter has done this time, is allowed our white peers to listen more profoundly."

See the full interview below:

