VIDEO: First Look at PANTOLAND AT THE PALLADIUM, Coming in December 2021

Pantoland at The Palladium will open on 4 December 2021 and run until 9 January 2022 for a strictly limited five week run.

Get a first look at the production in the all new trailer below!

It was recently announced that the world-famous Tiller Girls will join Donny Osmond, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs for Pantoland. They are also joined by Australian speciality act Flame Oz who will add a new dimension to the pantomime along with the return of spectacular special effects from The Twins FX.

An essential part of Christmas in the West End, Pantoland at The Palladium is created by Michael Harrison and promises to be a treasure trove of The London Palladium's panto past and exciting new surprises written especially for the show, guaranteeing an unmissable treat for panto and musical theatre fans alike.

The Olivier Award-Winning Team of director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind will once again work together to bring back this hugely popular show.

This production at The London Palladium is once again delivered in partnership with The National Lottery. It comes following The National Lottery's support for pantomimes across the UK in 2020 - when it provided the necessary funds to make Possible Productions when social distancing meant audience numbers were limited. The money for this initiative came from a National Lottery promotional fund.

Pantoland at The Palladium is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes.

Purchase tickets at www.palladiumpantomime.com.