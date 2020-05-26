VIDEO: Darren Reeves Performs Isolation Jam of Billy Joel's 'My Life'

Darren Reeves, the piano player in the West End productions of MOVIN' OUT and WE

WILL ROCK YOU has shared a video of himself and his band doing an isolation jam of Billy Joel's My Life.

Check out the video below!

Movin' Out uses Joel's song lyrics to tell the story of five friends and lovers across three decades through love, war and loss. There is no dialogue and all songs are performed by the pianist-singer, who sings non-stop and heads an on-stage band during the show.

