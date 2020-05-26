Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Darren Reeves Performs Isolation Jam of Billy Joel's 'My Life'

Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

Darren Reeves, the piano player in the West End productions of MOVIN' OUT and WE
WILL ROCK YOU has shared a video of himself and his band doing an isolation jam of Billy Joel's My Life.

Check out the video below!

Movin' Out uses Joel's song lyrics to tell the story of five friends and lovers across three decades through love, war and loss. There is no dialogue and all songs are performed by the pianist-singer, who sings non-stop and heads an on-stage band during the show.


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Video: Episode Five of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound
  • Stream Happenstance Theater's BON VOYAGE: A HAPPENSTANCE ESCAPADE Through May 31, 2020
  • Arena Stage Announces Online Spring/Summer Season, LOOKING FORWARD
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!