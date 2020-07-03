VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Says The Arts Are A Necessity, Calls On The Government To Help

"The arts are not a luxury - they are a necessity," says Dame Judi Dench in a video released today on her daughter Finty Williams' Twitter account. "We need backing, we need help from the Government."

Williams tags UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in her tweet. Dowden still has not announced any concrete timeline for theatres returning, nor much-needed funding.


