UK Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Perform Three Numbers on TikTok Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN will hold a TikTok LIVE at 1.00pm on Saturday 14 September, in which the cast and band will perform three numbers from the upcoming tour. Tune in on tiktok.com/@dehuktour

The livestream will feature studio performances of Waving Through A Window (performed by Ryan Kopel), Good for You (performed by Alice Fearn, Vivian Panka, Tom Dickerson and Ryan Kopel) and You Will Be Found (performed by the full company).

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, DEAR EVAN HANSEN opened at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, where it plays until 28 September, ahead of a UK tour.

Ryan Kopel (Newsies) plays the iconic role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy (Into The Woods) as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) as Evan's mum, Heidi.

They are joined by Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst (The Lion King) as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out Of Hell) as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson (Heathers) as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka (9 to 5 the Musical) as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan (discovered via TikTok) as alternate Evan.

This is the first production of Dear Evan Hansen in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble. The ensemble are Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou.

Morgan Large is Set and Costume Designer (Newsies, Sister Act), with Carrie-Anne Ingrouille as Choreographer (Six, Zoo Nation), Matt Daw as Lighting Designer (Pet Shop Boys, Lorde), Tom Marshall as Sound Designer (West Side Story, Sister Act), Ravi Deepres as Video Designer (School for Scandal, Woolf Works), Matt Smith as Musical Supervisor (Dear Evan Hansen, My Neighbour Totoro), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting as casting director (Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge), Michelle Payne as Associate Director and Laura Llewellyn-Jones as Orchestral Manager.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn't tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he'd have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Comments