Two Musical Premieres and More Set for King’s Head Theatre 2026 Spring Season

King’s Head Theatre has unveiled its Spring 2026 season, running January through August, with tickets on sale now. The season includes new musicals, revivals, political drama, dance, and comedy, showcasing a wide range of artists and voices.

Opening the season will be the world premiere of Already Perfect (Jan. 9–Feb. 15), a new musical written by and starring Tony Award winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet, Hadestown U.S. Tour). Produced by Broadway drummer and Tony-winning producer Larry Lelli, the show explores faith, sexuality, and self-acceptance through a score that blends gospel, ballad, and theatre styles.

Next, a revival of Phil Porter’s Bruntwood Prize–winning two-hander Blink (Feb. 19–Mar. 22) will be staged by Metal Rabbit Productions. Directed by Simon Paris, the new production will star Abigail Thorn (Philosophy Tube, The Prince) and update the play’s themes of connection for an era of livestreams and online surveillance.

From Mar. 26–May 3, Tom Salinsky and Robert Khan (The Gang of Three) return with In the Print, directed by Josh Roche. Set during the 1985 Battle of Wapping, the play dramatizes Rupert Murdoch’s clash with union leader Brenda Dean and the seismic shifts in British journalism.

The theatre’s LATER programme will feature Derrière On a G String (May 6–Jun. 7), a dance-theatre piece blending classical music parody with comedy and homoerotic physical theatre, directed by Alfred Taylor-Gaunt and starring Sammy Moore (Disney’s Evermoor).

For Pride Month, the King’s Head will revive Patrick Wilde’s seminal gay play What’s Wrong with Angry? (Jun. 10–Jul. 5), co-produced with Lauren Reed Productions and directed by Scott Le Crass. First staged in 1992, the play—later adapted into the film Get Real—remains a landmark story of queer youth under Section 28.

Closing the season will be the world premiere of Here Comes J. Edgar – A Musical Comedy (Jul. 10–Aug. 16), co-written by satirist Harry Shearer (The Simpsons, Spinal Tap), comedy writer Tom Leopold (Seinfeld, Cheers), and composer Peter Matz. Directed by Josh Seymour, the show lampoons J. Edgar Hoover in the style of a 1950s musical comedy, blending political satire with queer subtext.

“This season feels like a landmark moment, a celebration of the bold and brilliant work that has taken root in our new building,” said Sofi Berenger, Executive Producer and CEO. “It also marks the return of King’s Head Theatre to producing in-house, alongside collaborations with some of the most exciting voices in the industry.”

King’s Head Theatre continues to offer accessible ticket options, including Pay What You Can performances and £10 tickets at every show. Membership schemes for artists, under-35s, and local audiences remain available.

For full details and tickets, visit kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on.