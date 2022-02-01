Trump Play THE 47TH and More Added to The Old Vic's 2022 Lineup

The Old Vic has announced its upcoming lineup of 2022 productions.

On today's announcement Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director, said:

'Tonight, Caryl Churchill's A Number opens in our theatre with Paapa Essiedu and Lennie James. 20 years on from its world premiere, the play feels as vibrant as ever.

Alongside the opening of A Number, the theatre has announced three new productions at The Old Vic for 2022 - a topical world premiere, a modern classic and the return of a treasured favourite.

Mike Bartlett's new play, The 47th, offers a provocative look at our not-too-distant future with equally hilarious and chilling consequences. Directed by Rupert Goold, Mike Bartlett's zeitgeisty verse play shines a light on the 2024 presidential race - as he did for the coronation in his Olivier Award-winning play King Charles III.

In June, our Baylis Director Tinuke Craig will revisit her critically acclaimed production of August Wilson's powerful modern classic Jitney for its London premiere, following a successful run at Leeds Playhouse last year, prior to it going on tour. This is a great play and I'm delighted to be presenting Tinuke's hit production together with Headlong and Leeds Playhouse.

Today also sees the announcement of the return of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne. We continue to learn from, and cherish, this great tale of love and charity and it's been wonderful to see so many families moved and entertained by the production each year.

From the future to the past and the present, and wherever each production takes you, I hope that you will find that The Old Vic continues to share evocative and impactful stories that provoke empathy, shed light and delight. It's been hard being apart from audiences - thank you to those who have already ventured back, and we're throwing our arms open to all those who we hope will visit soon.'

THE 47TH

By Mike Bartlett

Directed by Rupert Goold

With Bertie Carvel, Tamara Tunie & Lydia Wilson

An Old Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions & Annapurna Theatre co-production

WORLD PREMIERE

29 Mar-28 May 2022, press night 08 Apr 2022

'It's not a game for gentlemen we're playing,

Political and civilized. This is

Historic'

It is 2024 and as America goes to the polls, democracy itself is on the brink. Who takes the White House - and at what cost?

The team behind the multi award-winning King Charles III reunite as Rupert Goold directs the world premiere of Mike Bartlett's viciously funny The 47th, a chaotic glimpse into the underbelly of the greatest political show on earth - the next presidential race. With Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump, Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris and Lydia Wilson as Ivanka Trump.

Suitable for ages 12+.

This production is brought to The Old Vic in collaboration with Fictional Company and Almeida Theatre.

JITNEY

By August Wilson

Directed by Tinuke Craig

An Old Vic, Headlong & Leeds Playhouse co-production

09 Jun-09 Jul 2022, press night 15 Jun 2022

'It don't always turn out like you think it is. You don't always have the kind of life that you dream about. You know what I mean?'

Jim Becker and his unlicensed drivers take the people of Pittsburgh Hill District where regular taxi cabs won't - healing old wounds and tearing new ones as they pass the time in a condemned taxi rank between pick-ups.

Directed by Tinuke Craig (The Color Purple), August Wilson's (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) groundbreaking modern classic explores the fragile bond between eight men as they live, love and work in a racially segregated, post-Vietnam America. Cast includes: Geoff Aymer, Leanne Henlon, Wil Johnson, Leemore Marrett Jr and Tony Marshall.

Suitable for ages 12+.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A version by Jack Thorne

Directed by Matthew Warchus

An Old Vic production

12 Nov 2022-07 Jan 2023, press night 23 Nov 2022

Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus' big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials).

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in this uplifting story.

MORE AT THE OLD VIC

We are passionate about developing work that supports productions on the main stage and providing audiences with new ways to engage with The Old Vic.

CHRISTMAS STORYTELLING WITH MICHAEL ROSEN

Sat 17 Dec 2022, 9.30am-10.30am

With the auditorium transformed for this year's A Christmas Carol, gather round The Old Vic stage for a morning of festive storytelling magic.

Much-loved children's author and poet Michael Rosen returns to The Old Vic to read from some of his own favourites for children aged 6+.

VOICES OFF

Voices Off is a programme of talks, conversations and debates given by leading voices in the arts, media, science and politics that explore the themes raised by the productions on our main stage in creative ways.

WHAT MAKES A PARENT?

Voices Off - talks and debates inspired by our productions

Mon 07 Mar 2022, 9pm

'Your father's not young when you're small is he? He's not any age, he's more a power.'

Caryl Churchill's A Number explores the impact that parents have on the lives of their children. As three young men are confronted with new revelations about their childhoods, the play asks profound questions about who we might have been if we had grown up in different circumstances.

What makes a parent? is a Voices Off talk exploring different models of parenting through a diverse and contemporary range of perspectives.

Panel to be announced.