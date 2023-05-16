Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

AIN'T TOO PROUD
Click Here for More on AIN'T TOO PROUD
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

The West End premiere of the smash-hit, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical has now extended booking until 7 January 2024 at the Prince Edward Theatre, with the Christmas performance schedule now on sale.

AIN'T TOO PROUD currently stars Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks and Matt Manuel (star of the Broadway production) as David Ruffin, with Tosh Wanogho-Maud returning to the role of David Ruffin soon.

The company is completed by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.

AIN'T TOO PROUD has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff with Tony and Olivier Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, whose previous collaborations include the Tony Award winning hit show Jersey Boys. It has Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy united once again following their success working together on Jersey Boys. Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson




RELATED STORIES

Video: AINT TOO PROUD Star Jelani Remy Sings the National Anthem in Denver Photo
Video: AIN'T TOO PROUD Star Jelani Remy Sings the National Anthem in Denver

Jelani Remy from the Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Broadway Company took the field to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Denver Broncos game on October 6. See video of his performance.

AINT TOO PROUDs Jawan M. Jackson Joins the Temptations Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD's Jawan M. Jackson Joins the Temptations

Jawan Jackson, who originated the role of Melvin Franklin in Ain't Too Proud, is now an official member of the Temptations! Jackson will be singing bass in the group, replacing Willie Green, who joined the group in 2016.

Photos: Get A First Look At AINT TOO PROUD On Tour Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At AIN'T TOO PROUD On Tour

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Ain't Too Proud in action! Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as 'Eddie Kendricks,' Harrell Holmes Jr. as 'Melvin Franklin,' James T. Lane as 'Paul Williams,' and joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as 'Otis Williams,' and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as 'David Ruffin.'

Review Roundup: AINT TOO PROUD on Tour; Read the Reviews Photo
Review Roundup: AIN'T TOO PROUD on Tour; Read the Reviews

The National Tour of Ain't Too Proud officially kicked off at the Kennedy Center, after cancelling 15 performances due to COVID-19. Performances began on December 28 and continued through January 16.


More Hot Stories For You

JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee DayJALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHTShakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT
FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next MonthFASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next Month
Young People From Across London Don Their Dancing Shoes To 'Step Around Town'Young People From Across London Don Their Dancing Shoes To 'Step Around Town'

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound