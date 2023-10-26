Tickets from just £12 for Hackney Empire's ALADDIN

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from just £12 for Aladdin at Hackney Empire

Join us on a journey to a magical world, as the much-loved tale of Aladdin flies into Hackney this festive season!

Aladdin dreams of finding love and making his fortune. When he discovers an enchanted lamp and meets a mysterious genie, it looks like all of his wishes are going to come true. But are they, or will forces of evil stand in the way…?

Directed by and starring Clive Rowe as Widow Twankey, alongside Natasha Lewis as Abby-na-zaaar!, Ruth Lynch as Spirit of the Ring, Fred Double as Aladdin, Isabella Mason as Jazz, George Heyworth as Mildew Funk, Rishi Manuel as Wishy, and Kat B as the Genie.

Expect an unbelievable cast, incredible costumes, uncontrollable laughter and song and dance numbers that are nothing short of genie-us!

Aladdin is at the Hackney Empire from 18 November - 31 December 2023