Tickets from £28 for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

"The best of times are now" with this glorious musical revival of Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein's show-stopping classic, La Cage aux Folles. Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

Gates will open 90 minutes before the show.

La Cage Aux Folles Tickets is at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 29 July - 16 September