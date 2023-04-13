Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The show is at the open air venue from 29 July

Apr. 13, 2023  
Tickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Tickets from £28 for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

"The best of times are now" with this glorious musical revival of Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein's show-stopping classic, La Cage aux Folles. Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

Gates will open 90 minutes before the show.

La Cage Aux Folles Tickets is at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 29 July - 16 September





Related Stories
Show of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadlers Wells Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells
David Ian and Jonathan Church present the Leicester Curve and Sadler’s Wells production of 42nd Street. Show of the Week: Tickets from £18.
Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George Photo
Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George
Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam. 
Now Onsale: THE CROWN JEWELS, Starring Al Murray and Carrie Hope Fletcher Photo
Now Onsale: THE CROWN JEWELS, Starring Al Murray and Carrie Hope Fletcher
This is the royal event of the year. The Crown Jewels is a riotous new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history.
Special Spring Offer on NEWSIES at Troubadour Wembley Park Photo
Special Spring Offer on NEWSIES at Troubadour Wembley Park
Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air TheatreTickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
April 13, 2023

Now Onsale: Hamnet at the Garrick Theatre. When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.
ENO Agrees to Move out of London in Deal With ACEENO Agrees to Move out of London in Deal With ACE
April 13, 2023

English National Opera has agreed to move its base out of London 'while continuing to own, manage and put on work at the London Coliseum.'
Tuppence Middleton Speaks About the Impact of her OCD on Rehearsals for THE MOTIVE AND THE CUETuppence Middleton Speaks About the Impact of her OCD on Rehearsals for THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE
April 13, 2023

Tuppence Middleton has said it's 'very daunting' playing Elizabeth Taylor and that she has 'woken up bolt upright in the middle of the night' since rehearsals began for her latest play, The Motive and the Cue.
Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National TheatrePhyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre
April 12, 2023

A powerful new verbatim play from the testimony of residents at the heart of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is coming to the National Theatre this summer. Grenfell: in the words of survivors, written by Gillian Slovo, will draw on conversations with some of the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the wider North Kensington community six years on.
Taio Lawson Announced as 2023 Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate DirectorTaio Lawson Announced as 2023 Genesis Fellow / Young Vic Associate Director
April 12, 2023

The Young Vic Theatre is delighted to announce director Taio Lawson as the 2023 Genesis Fellow / Associate Director, a two-year programme for experienced directors and theatremakers to develop their craft in directing, programming and artistic planning, made possible with support from the Genesis Foundation.  
share