Tickets Now on Sale forÂ MACBETHÂ StarringÂ Ralph FiennesÂ andÂ Indira VarmaÂ atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ 

Tickets are now on sale forÂ MACBETHÂ starringÂ Ralph FiennesÂ andÂ Indira VarmaÂ atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ fromÂ 18 November â€“ 16 December 2023.Â

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays will be staged like never before inÂ custom built theatre spaces unique to this production. Following the run atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ (18 November â€“ 16 December 2023), the production will playÂ inÂ EdinburghÂ at theÂ Royal Highland CentreÂ (13 â€“ 27 January 2024)Â andÂ LondonÂ atÂ Dock X, Canada WaterÂ (10 February â€“ 23 March 2024),Â giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

The production will then play a season in Washington, D.C. (2 â€“ 28 April 2024) with tickets now on sale as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Companyâ€™s 23/24 Season.

Macbeth is coming.Â A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winningÂ Ralph FiennesÂ will star as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winningÂ Indira VarmaÂ will star as Lady Macbeth in a new production of William Shakespeareâ€™sÂ MACBETH.Â Directed byÂ Simon GodwinÂ with set and costume design byÂ Frankie BradshawÂ and an adaptation byÂ Emily Burns.Â Further creative team and full casting to be announced soon.

