Tickets Now on Sale forÂ MACBETHÂ StarringÂ Ralph FiennesÂ andÂ Indira VarmaÂ atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ 

Performances run 18 November â€“ 16 December 2023.Â 

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Tickets Now on Sale forÂ MACBETHÂ StarringÂ Ralph FiennesÂ andÂ Indira VarmaÂ atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ 

Tickets are now on sale forÂ MACBETHÂ starringÂ Ralph FiennesÂ andÂ Indira VarmaÂ atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ fromÂ 18 November â€“ 16 December 2023.Â 

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays will be staged like never before inÂ custom built theatre spaces unique to this production. Following the run atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ (18 November â€“ 16 December 2023), the production will playÂ inÂ EdinburghÂ at theÂ Royal Highland CentreÂ (13 â€“ 27 January 2024)Â andÂ LondonÂ atÂ Dock X, Canada WaterÂ (10 February â€“ 23 March 2024),Â giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

The production will then play a season in Washington, D.C. (2 â€“ 28 April 2024) with tickets now on sale as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Companyâ€™s 23/24 Season.

Macbeth is coming.Â A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winningÂ Ralph FiennesÂ will star as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winningÂ Indira VarmaÂ will star as Lady Macbeth in a new production of William Shakespeareâ€™sÂ MACBETH.Â Directed byÂ Simon GodwinÂ with set and costume design byÂ Frankie BradshawÂ and an adaptation byÂ Emily Burns.Â Further creative team and full casting to be announced soon.

Â 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Mill Ballads Bring Unique Music Show To The Lowther Pavilion Theatre In Lytham St Anne Photo
The Mill Ballads Bring Unique Music Show To The Lowther Pavilion Theatre In Lytham St Annes

THE MILL BALLADS is a unique stage performance by musical trio TREBUCHET and actor Stephen Howe. Blurring the lines between folk music, theatre and a history lesson The Mill Ballads tells the stories of real historical characters and events which took place in and around Quarry Bank Mill in Cheshire during the industrial revolution and is being performed at The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, on Wednesday 2ndAugust at 7:30pm.

2
Gate Theatre Announces Full Casting And Creative Team For BRASSIC FM Photo
Gate Theatre Announces Full Casting And Creative Team For BRASSIC FM

Gate Theatre presents Brassic FM, co-created by Stef O'Driscoll and Zia Ahmed, running Monday 4 - Saturday 30 September at Gate Theatre.

3
EMBER & THE VIXENS is Back at The Kings Arms This August Photo
EMBER & THE VIXENS is Back at The King's Arms This August

Fresh from its recent spectacular in the atrium of Manchester Art Gallery, Selina Helliwell's glitzy cabaret is back to transform the gorgeous cabaret-style theatre at the King's Arms into a lair of sparkle and female empowerment.

4
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board Photo
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board

NYMT has announced its new artistic team, who will work with the previously announced CEO Adrian Packer CBE from September 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford Video
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You