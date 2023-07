Tickets Now on Sale forÂ MACBETHÂ StarringÂ Ralph FiennesÂ andÂ Indira VarmaÂ atÂ The Depot, LiverpoolÂ 

Tickets are now on sale for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool from 18 November – 16 December 2023.

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays will be staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production. Following the run at The Depot, Liverpool (18 November – 16 December 2023), the production will play in Edinburgh at the Royal Highland Centre (13 – 27 January 2024) and London at Dock X, Canada Water (10 February – 23 March 2024), giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

The production will then play a season in Washington, D.C. (2 – 28 April 2024) with tickets now on sale as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 23/24 Season.

Macbeth is coming. A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes will star as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma will star as Lady Macbeth in a new production of William Shakespeare’s MACBETH. Directed by Simon Godwin with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw and an adaptation by Emily Burns. Further creative team and full casting to be announced soon.