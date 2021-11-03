Tickets Go On Sale Today For CYRANO DE BERGERAC in London And Glasgow

Tickets go on sale at 10am today for the London and Glasgow runs of The Jamie Lloyd Company's critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd, and starring James McAvoy. The production opens at Harold Pinter Theatre: 3 February - 12 March 2022 and Theatre Royal Glasgow: 18 - 26 March 2022, before visiting Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York.

For Cyrano de Bergerac in London and Glasgow, £15 stalls and dress circle seats will be released every Monday at 12pm weekly throughout the run. These tickets are available exclusively to under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. Beginning 24 January 2022, tickets will be available here: thejamielloydcompany.com/

This continues the company's commitment to accessibility, with 12,000 tickets priced at £15 available across the UK productions of Cyrano de Bergerac and their forthcoming production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss, starring Emilia Clarke - further information on how to access £15 tickets and the 5,000 free tickets available for The Seagull will be announced in due course.