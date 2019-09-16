Tickets Go On Sale For The Jamie Lloyd Company's CYRANO DE BERGERAC Starring James Mcavoy

Tickets go on sale at 8.30am today to ATG Theatre Card Members and British Airways Executive Club Members for The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring the Golden Globe and Olivier Award nominated James McAvoy. The Jamie Lloyd Company is the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group, the UK's leading theatre company, and artistic director Jamie Lloyd.

Public booking opens tomorrow, Tuesday 17 September at 8.30am.

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all - if only he could win the heart of his true love. There's just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac - or can his mastery of language set Roxane's world alight?

Cyrano de Bergerac marks the first in a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd at the Playhouse Theatre from November 2019 to August 2020 - with further productions to be announced.

Also announced today are further details of The Jamie Lloyd Company and Ambassador Theatre Group's offer of 15,000 free tickets and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits, supported by British Airways.

£15 tickets

These will be available for specific Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances across the season. The first four of these performances will go on sale on Monday 4 November at 12pm, and take place on 2 December (evening), 12 December (matinee), 16 December (evening) and 6 January (matinee).

Please note that these tickets must be booked via a special link on the ATG Tickets website and can only be picked up from the theatre box office 45 minutes prior to the show, and valid ID must be presented upon collection, or entry will be denied.

Free tickets

A dedicated outreach manager will be distributing these tickets amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. If you work with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, please register your interest here.





