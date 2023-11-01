Tickets For MEAN GIRLS in the West End Go On Sale Today

So fetch! Tickets go on sale today for MEAN GIRLS at the Savoy Theatre! The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name will debut at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, with opening on 19 June 2024.

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic…

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS is coming to London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre late next spring.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Working with ATG’s Creative Learning Department, MEAN GIRLS will be providing a selection of matinees for schools and community groups who otherwise may not be able to access the show. To complement this, workshops and Q&As will be made available to these groups that centre around anti-bullying and empowerment. A weekly ticket access scheme will also be announced closer to performances.

MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The upcoming MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures will debut in UK cinemas in early 2024.

Originally released in 2004, the film Mean Girls has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.