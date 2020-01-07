The West End Flea Market Will Return This Spring

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced the return of the West End Flea Market, following its hugely successful debut last year, which saw crowds of theatre fans lining up for showstopping goodies and a chance to meet West End stars, raising over £26,000 in one morning. The event will take place on Saturday 16 May 2020 at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden.

Top West End shows set up a variety of uniquely designed stalls offering theatrical memorabilia, signed posters, bric-a-brac and special items for auction. Last year, company members from The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, The Mousetrap and The Royal Opera House took part with Only Fools and Horses winning Best Dressed Stall with an array of delights including Trigger's Kissing Booth and Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong won the showstopper competition judged by Christopher Biggins, Celia Imrie and Wayne Sleep.

The shows hosting a stall will compete to win in a brand new theatrical challenge, with judges to be announced. The public are invited to come and cheer on their favourite show and the winner will be announced at the event. In addition, there will be signings, a theatrical tombola, auctions and all sorts of exciting theatrical memorabilia up for grabs as well as the chance to meet stars from hit shows.

West End Flea Market is organised in aid of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities.

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at www.justgiving.com/ctcafo.





