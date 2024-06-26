The Vivienne Joins the UK Tour of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vivienne will play the role of The Childcatcher in the new production of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, currently touring the UK. The Vivienne will play The Childcatcher from 1 October 2024, taking over from Charlie Brooks and Elaine C. Smith, who currently share the role. Casting schedule and listings below. www.chittyontour.com

The Vivienne will join Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts (who performs in the role until 29 December 2024), Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker. The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The Vivienne is an actor, singer, and comedian, known for being crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and subsequently appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Most recently, The Vivienne appeared as The Wicked Witch of the West in the UK tour of The Wizard of Oz, and she will reprise her role when the production plays at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this summer. Her film credits include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and TV credits include Emmerdale. In 2023, The Vivienne was a finalist in the UK series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in third place.

Adam Garcia recently received rave reviews as Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler’s Wells hit production of 42nd Street. His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles. His other theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked, The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds and Damien Karras in The Exorcist. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.

Liam Fox is probably best known for playing the role of Dan Spencer in ITV’s Emmerdale, where he featured in more than a thousand episodes. His many other TV credits include Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Clocking Off, A Touch of Frost, Always and Everyone, At Home with the Braithwaites and Dinnerladies. His many theatre credits include The Collector and Tuesday’s Class, both at The Lowry Studio and Iron at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.

Ellie Nunn’s many theatre credits include Identical at Nottingham Playhouse, the UK tour of Posh, Shakespeare in Love at the Noel Coward Theare, Twelfth Night at Leicester Square Theatre, The Game of Love and Chance and Daughter in Law, both at the Arcola Theatre, Honk! at the Union Theatre and on tour and Gatsby at the Arts Theatre.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This new production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 25 – Sunday 30 June 2024

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 2 – Sunday 7 July 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 9 – Sunday 14 July 2024

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 23 July – Saturday 3 August 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Www.goh.co.uk

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 6 – Sunday 11 August 2024

Princess Theatre, Torquay

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 18 August 2024

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Www.venuecymru.co.uk

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 20 – Sunday 25 August 2024

Hawth Theatre, Crawley

Www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 27 August – Sunday 8 September 2024

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

Elaine C. Smith As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 10 – Sunday 15 September 2024

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

Eden-court.co.uk

Elaine C. Smith As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 24 – Sunday 29 September 2024

Theatre Royal, Norwich

Norwichtheatre.org

Charlie Brooks As The Childcatcher

Tuesday 1 – Sunday 6 October 2024

New Theatre, Oxford

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 8 – Sunday 20 October

Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 22 – Sunday 27 October

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 29 October – Saturday 2 November

New Theatre, Hull

Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 05 – Saturday 9 November

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Curveonline.co.uk

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 November 2024

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 19 – Sunday 24 November

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 26 November – Sunday 01 December

Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

Www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

Tuesday 10 – Sunday 29 December

Opera House, Blackpool

Www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

The Vivienne As The Childcatcher.

2025

Tuesday 18 February – Saturday 1 March 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

Tuesday 4 – Sunday 9 March 2025

Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

Www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale Soon

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 April 2025

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Www.wmc.org.uk

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

Tuesday 22 – Sunday 27 April 2025

Sunderland Empire

Www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire/

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

Tuesday 29 April – Sunday 4 May 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

Www.atgticket.com/bristol-hippodrome

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 May 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com

The Role Of Caractacus Potts To Be Announced Soon.

The Role Of The Childcatcher To Be Announced Soon.

