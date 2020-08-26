The Unicorn Theatre Will Stream Reading of Roald Dahl's THE TWITS

The reading will be performed by Martina Laird and Zubin Varla at the Unicorn.

The Unicorn Theatre will stream a reading of The Twits, based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, The Guardian reports.

Aimed at children aged six to 12, the reading will be performed by Martina Laird and Zubin Varla at the Unicorn, and directed by Ned Bennett.

It will be streamed for free on the Unicorn Theatre's YouTube channel here, where it will be available from 5 September to 30 November.

Synopsis

Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the smelliest, nastiest, ugliest people in the world. They hate everything-except playing mean jokes on each other, catching innocent birds to put in their Bird Pies, and making their caged monkeys, the Muggle-Wumps, stand on their heads all day. But the Muggle-Wumps have had enough. They don't just want out, they want revenge.

