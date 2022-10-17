The UK Premiere Of A SHERLOCK CAROL Comes to Marylebone Theatre

Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.

An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond - it's just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it's a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?

The worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle combine on stage in this 'instant holiday classic', coming to London for the first time, just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself.

A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will get its UK premiere at Marylebone Theatre, Rudolf Steiner House, 35 Park Road, London, NW1 6XT, from 18 November - 17 January.

Press performances: 23 & 24 November at 7.30pm.

A Sherlock Carol was a New York Times' Critic's Pick and nominated Best New Play at the 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

Cast:

Ben Caplan (Sherlock Holmes) was PC Noakes in five series of Call the Midwife. In the West End he was Eddie Kassner in the musical Sunny Afternoon. He recently was in The Winter's Tale at the Royal Shakespeare Company and filmed the new BBC comedy series Lagging.

Kammy Darweish (Ebenezer Scrooge) was in the original cast of Life of Pi at Sheffield Crucible and the national tour of East of East and has appeared in several productions at the RSC and NT.

Rosie Armstong (The Countess and others) was in A Small Family Business (National Theatre) and Chimerica and Potted Panto (West End).

Richard James (Dr Watson and others) recently toured the UK theatres in adaptations of David

Walliams' best-selling children's books Gangsta Granny, Awful Auntie and Grandpa's Great Escape.

Gemma Laurie (Emma Wiggins and others) was in The Long Shadow (ITV) and is making her London stage debut.

Damian Lynch (Dr Cratchit and others) was in the West End production of The Comedy About a Bank Robbery. He is also an acclaimed voice artist and winner of the BBC Carleton Hobbs Radio Award.

Creative Team:

Writer & Director Mark Shanahan

Scenic Designer Anna Louizos

Costume Designer Linda Cho

Lighting Designer Rui Rita

Composer & Sound Designer John Gromada

Casting Director Abby Galvin

Associate Director Franny Rafferty

Associate Scenic Designer William Fricker

Associate Lighting Designer Holly Ellis

Associate Costume Designer Ricky Lurie

Costume Supervisor Jo Lewis