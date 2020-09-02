The Old Vic Announces FAITH HEALER, Starring Michael Sheen, David Threlfall and Indira Varma

The show will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage

The Old Vic has announced Faith Healer, as part of its Old Vic: In Camera series.

The Fantastic Francis Hardy (Michael Sheen) travels the most remote corners of Wales, Scotland and Ireland attempting to heal those who wish to be healed. His wife Grace (Indira Varma) and manager Teddy (David Threlfall) complete this nomadic triptych, each with their own telling of the loss, love and struggle of life on the road with a seemingly predestined Faith Healer.

Brian Friel's masterful and haunting Faith Healer is a kaleidoscopic, ever shifting exploration of the power of belief, as the contradicting recollections of these three characters seek to reconcile with the past.

Faith Healer is the third in the Old Vic: In Camera live streamed performances, and will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2020/old-vic-in-camera/faith-healer.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You