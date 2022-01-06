The National Lottery's BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS Will Be Broadcast on BBC One This Month

Big Night Of Musicals ( 1x90 ) will be staged by The National Lottery at the AO Arena Manchester on Monday 24 January and will feature a blockbuster bill including the casts of the nation's most popular musicals. Coverage of this event will be broadcast in a special programme on BBC One on Saturday 29 January.

The event will be presented by comedian, presenter and singer Jason Manford with the arena audience and viewers at home set to enjoy special collaborations and sensational performances of some of the biggest songs from musical theatre in this 90 minute one of a kind celebration. The event will serve as a 'thank you' to National Lottery players who have helped support the arts during the Covid crisis.

The casts from current West End shows including Frozen The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Back To The Future, The Drifters Girl, Dear Evan Hanson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, & Juliet and Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical will perform. There will also be performances from casts of shows that are currently touring up and down the UK including Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, Bat Out of Hell, Dreamgirls and Waitress plus the cast of Beauty and the Beast will feature in a unique Disney Medley. All of these performances will promise to bring the magic of the musicals straight to viewers in the comfort of their own homes.

As well as the programme on BBC One, performances from the event will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 30th January, 1-3pm, and will be available both live and for 30 days afterwards on BBC Sounds.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC says: "We are delighted to bring a great night of contemporary musicals that the entire family can enjoy into viewers homes, showcasing the world class talent that British theatre is known for."

Helen Thomas, Head of BBC Radio 2, said: "Following Radio 2's award-winning Musicals: The Greatest Show which was also broadcast on BBC One in February 2021, I'm thrilled to be delighting our musical-loving listeners once again with this fantastic new show - just what we need to lift our spirits during a cold January!"

The Big Night of Musicals by The National Lottery will be filmed at the AO Arena in Manchester in accordance with the current advice and guidance from the UK and Local Government in place at the time with coverage of the event being broadcast by BBC One and BBC Radio 2.