The Impulse Company Presents An Actors Showcase

The Impulse Company, the UK's home of Meisner-rooted performance techniques, will present an afternoon showcase by the works of contemporary and classical playwrights on Wednesday, December 4th at the Tristan Bates Theatre in central London.

This showcase will feature the students of the year-long modular course in the Meisner technique at The Impulse Company, taught by Scott Williams and directed by Jack Price.

Scott Williams, Artistic Director of the company, trained with Sanford Meisner at Neighborhood Playhouse in the 1970s, relocating in London in the mid-1990s following a San Francisco-based career as a teacher and director. He now teaches and directs internationally and has shared his commitment to helping actors become the best they can be with thousands of practitioners all over the world.

Jack Price is an award winning film director, teacher, and one of the UK's leading 'Acting for Camera' teachers. He has written and directed for the BBC and Channel Four, as well as directing film extensively for Ridley Scott Associates. He has won awards in major film festivals and his most recent feature film work has screened across cinemas in the USA.

The showcase will include scenes by Tennessee Williams, Shakespeare, Mamet, Chekhov, Ibsen, Neil LaBute & Christopher Hampton.

The performing class consists of Annette Ross, Felicity Green, Jay Ramji, Jordan Louis, Julia Dray, Kat Lozano, Kevin Ryan, Laura Braslins Cook, Luke Alexander, Marissa Rowell, Matthew Melone, Mike Booth, Morna Bassi, Niall Bishop, Noga Flaison, and Nora Livera.

