The ENO Host the G&S Walking Tour as a Part of the Inside Out Festival

ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour is on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 August 2023.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 3 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 4 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production

The ENO Host the G&S Walking Tour as a Part of the Inside Out Festival

Join the English National Opera (ENO) on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 August 2023 for a unique guided walking tour of Victorian London, celebrating the operettas and history of the famous operatic duo, Gilbert & Sullivan. As a part of Westminster City Council’s Inside Out Festival, the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour is a free tour run by the ENO.

The ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour has been curated for the ENO by leading Gilbert & Sullivan singer, actor and director, John Savournin. This walking tour will take audiences on a musical journey around Westminster starting from outside the Savoy Theatre, which was the 19th century home of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operas, and ending at the ENO’s home, the London Coliseum where many of Gilbert & Sullivan’s works are performed today. 

Listening through headsets provided on the tour, audiences will hear music performed by the world-class ENO Chorus and Orchestra, alongside live performances from Gilbert & Sullivan characters appearing before their very eyes at stops along the tour. Expect to encounter a local bobby, a wondering prisoner of the Tower, the First Lord of the Admiralty, and even fairies at famous London landmarks, and learn all about the operettas they came from as well as the writers who created them. 

Whether you are new to opera or a Gilbert & Sullivan fanatic, this tour offers a fun, immersive and unique way to experience the music. 

In addition to curating this tour, bass-baritone John Savournin will be guiding audiences and performing on the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour. Joining him along the journey will be tenor Ruairi Bowen, bass Trevor Eliot Bowes, soprano Zoe Drummond, soprano Harriet Eyley, bass-baritone Ossian Huskinson, mezzo-soprano Bethan Langford, and baritone Richard Suart, and actors Charlotte Gittins and Dom Hodson. 

Annilese Miskimmon, ENO’s Artistic Director, says: ‘The ENO is a major home of Gilbert & Sullivan works, so we are delighted to present the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour this August as a part of the Inside Out Festival. This is an exciting moment to bring together world-class performers and G&S specialists to take audiences on a walking tour to revel in the history and musical landscape of the iconic British operatic duo. The ENO is grateful to be receiving a Culture and Community Grant from Westminster City Council to share our passion for G&S with the community and offer completely free tickets for the walking tour.’ 

Cllr Jessica Toale, Deputy Cabinet Member for Culture, Heritage and the Arts at Westminster City Council, says: ‘We’re delighted to welcome back the Inside Out Festival for 2023 and fund so many organisations to host events this year. It's an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy the best of Westminster's world-class cultural offering, for free, in the height of the summer. This year we hope to welcome even more visitors to the fantastic events on offer, including the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour.’

ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour is on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 August 2023 at the following times: 10.00, 10.30, 12.00, 12.30, 14.30, 15.00, 16.30, 17.00.

To book a slot on the ENO’s Gilbert & Sullivan Walking Tour, go to: www.eno.org 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Coventry Local Daniel Krikler to Appear in THE BOOK THIEF at The Belgrade In September Photo
Coventry Local Daniel Krikler to Appear in THE BOOK THIEF at The Belgrade In September

The full cast for the musical stage adaptation of best-selling novel The Book Thief has been announced, which includes Coventry local Daniel Krikler as 'Max Vandenburg'.

2
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING...EARNEST? to Embark on 37-Week Tour Photo
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING...EARNEST? to Embark on 37-Week Tour

After an Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, and previous London Fringe theatre success, 'The Importance of Being... Earnest?' will play a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 before embarking on a 37-week tour.

3
Northern Broadsides Reveals New Chair, Joint Vice-Chairs and Trustees Photo
Northern Broadsides Reveals New Chair, Joint Vice-Chairs and Trustees

Dynamic Halifax-based company Northern Broadsides has announced the appointment of Debbie Richards as their new Chair. 

4
Chisenhale Dance Space Reveals Transformed Artist-Led Model and Seeks 200 Artists to Join Photo
Chisenhale Dance Space Reveals Transformed Artist-Led Model and Seeks 200 Artists to Join New Artist Community

This summer, Chisenhale Dance Space is launching its reimagined CDS Artist Community and is seeking 200 dance and performance artists to form the artistic leadership of the organisation. After listening to the needs of artists, CDS is responding to the shifting independent dance landscape and new funding challenges for the sector and is reinventing both itself and its approach to supporting independent dance artists.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ALADDIN

Recommended For You