The Best of BBC iPlayer and Sounds: Drama, Music, Dance and Comedy

The BBC is currently working on its Culture In Quarantine initiative, but the BBC's iPlayer and Sounds are already incredibly rich sources of drama, music, dance and comedy. Here are some of the highlights currently available.

Radio

Drama of the Week

Drama of the Week is the podcast for plays from both Radio 4 and Radio 3 featuring some amazing talent such as Maxine Peake and Glenda Jackson. Episodes are updated weekly and are available for 14 days.

www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/episodes/downloads

15 Minute Drama

15 Minute Drama is the perfect quick-fix for drama. There is a brilliant archive available and the upcoming series of short stories by Chekhov looks fascinating.

www.bbc.co.uk/15%20Minute%20Drama

Front Row

Front Row is the magazine programme covering the world of the arts; from literature to theatre to dance, it is always interesting and sources excellent guests and experts who cover a wide range of topics.

www.bbc.co.ukFront%20Row

Soul Music

This fantastic series features one iconic song and explores what it means to people. There are so many memorable episodes, but highlights include Amy Winehouse's tragic "Back To Black" and Bach's "St Matthew's Passion".

www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b008mj7p/episodes/player

iPlayer

Ballet's Dark Knight: Sir Kenneth MacMillan

This fascinating 2018 documentary follows the controversial genius of legendary choreographer Sir Kenneth MacMillan. Using unseen family home movies, amazing archive and specially shot footage, this is a must-see for any ballet fan. Highly recommended.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/ballets-dark-knight-sir-kenneth-macmillan

Pappano's Greatest Arias

Antonio Pappano, the outgoing music director at the Royal Opera House, explores the greatest arias in opera in his own inimitable style. Using both workshops and archive material, he works with artists such as Joyce DiDonato and Lucy Crowe to produce a stunning exploration of the art of the aria.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/pappanos-greatest-arias

The Royal Ballet: Mayerling

Darcey Bussell presents Kenneth Macmillan's wonderfully intense Mayerling, danced by the Royal Ballet. Two and a half hours of escapism.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/the-royal-ballet-mayerling

John Williams Prom

From 2017, this Prom is a celebration of the masterful compositions of John Williams. With music from films such as ET, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter, there are recognisable classics for everyone to enjoy.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/john-williams-film-prom

Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle

A welcome injection of stand-up from Stewart Lee, who explores subjects from books to read in the toilet to political correctness with his usual acerbic observation.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/stewart-lees-comedy-vehicle

Kevin Bridges. The Brand New Tour

Scottish comic Kevin Bridges offers his new stand-up show, touching on social anxiety, the modern world and religion.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/kevin-bridges-the-brand-new-tour

Live at the Apollo

The brilliant series, filmed at Hammersmith's Apollo, features some incredible names in comedy such as Sara Pascoe, Frankie Boyle and Sarah Millican. Always funny, often hilarious.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/live-at-the-apollo

Dara O'Briain. Voice Of Reason

Also filmed live at London's Apollo, Irish comedian Dara O'Briain showcases his latest excellent tour, with acute observations on modern technology, family life and virtual reality. His comedy is always relatable and this is a genuinely funny show.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/dara-o-briain-voice-of-reason





