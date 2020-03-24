The Best of BBC iPlayer and Sounds: Drama, Music, Dance and Comedy
Radio
Drama of the Week
Drama of the Week is the podcast for plays from both Radio 4 and Radio 3 featuring some amazing talent such as Maxine Peake and Glenda Jackson. Episodes are updated weekly and are available for 14 days.
www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/episodes/downloads
15 Minute Drama
15 Minute Drama is the perfect quick-fix for drama. There is a brilliant archive available and the upcoming series of short stories by Chekhov looks fascinating.
www.bbc.co.uk/15%20Minute%20Drama
Front Row
Front Row is the magazine programme covering the world of the arts; from literature to theatre to dance, it is always interesting and sources excellent guests and experts who cover a wide range of topics.
Soul Music
This fantastic series features one iconic song and explores what it means to people. There are so many memorable episodes, but highlights include Amy Winehouse's tragic "Back To Black" and Bach's "St Matthew's Passion".
www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b008mj7p/episodes/player
iPlayer
Ballet's Dark Knight: Sir Kenneth MacMillan
This fascinating 2018 documentary follows the controversial genius of legendary choreographer Sir Kenneth MacMillan. Using unseen family home movies, amazing archive and specially shot footage, this is a must-see for any ballet fan. Highly recommended.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/ballets-dark-knight-sir-kenneth-macmillan
Pappano's Greatest Arias
Antonio Pappano, the outgoing music director at the Royal Opera House, explores the greatest arias in opera in his own inimitable style. Using both workshops and archive material, he works with artists such as Joyce DiDonato and Lucy Crowe to produce a stunning exploration of the art of the aria.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/pappanos-greatest-arias
The Royal Ballet: Mayerling
Darcey Bussell presents Kenneth Macmillan's wonderfully intense Mayerling, danced by the Royal Ballet. Two and a half hours of escapism.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/the-royal-ballet-mayerling
John Williams Prom
From 2017, this Prom is a celebration of the masterful compositions of John Williams. With music from films such as ET, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter, there are recognisable classics for everyone to enjoy.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/john-williams-film-prom
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle
A welcome injection of stand-up from Stewart Lee, who explores subjects from books to read in the toilet to political correctness with his usual acerbic observation.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/stewart-lees-comedy-vehicle
Kevin Bridges. The Brand New Tour
Scottish comic Kevin Bridges offers his new stand-up show, touching on social anxiety, the modern world and religion.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/kevin-bridges-the-brand-new-tour
Live at the Apollo
The brilliant series, filmed at Hammersmith's Apollo, features some incredible names in comedy such as Sara Pascoe, Frankie Boyle and Sarah Millican. Always funny, often hilarious.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/live-at-the-apollo
Dara O'Briain. Voice Of Reason
Also filmed live at London's Apollo, Irish comedian Dara O'Briain showcases his latest excellent tour, with acute observations on modern technology, family life and virtual reality. His comedy is always relatable and this is a genuinely funny show.
www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/dara-o-briain-voice-of-reason