The Best Songs From the Musicals to Activate Your Workout

Like many of us, I haven't set foot in my gym since lockdown. As a result, painful pavement pounding has become all-too familiar. As the days get shorter, colder and wetter, my motivation has waned more than a little, and listening to my tired playlists is actually stunting my progress rather than enhancing it.

Then, a lightbulb moment! A playlist made up of the best tracks from musicals. Surely those tunes that make you want to dance in your theatre seat will work when you're out on the road? I can confirm these beats work - I just wish I'd thought of them earlier.

"Voulez-Vous" from Mamma Mia!

A cheesy delight from the wildly successful jukebox musical. As the last song of Act I, it shows a confused Sophie having to decide between her three fathers. This disco classic is a great way to kick off any workout.

"You Can't Stop The Beat" from Hairspray

The finale to this brilliant musical. This is a pacy track that will spur you on when things are getting tough. It is joyously energetic and uplifting, touching on acceptance and joy in difference.

"Sex is in the Heel" from Kinky Boots

So ridiculously catchy it's hard not to sing along to this track, which isn't always ideal when training. The lyrics reflect the feisty and clever Lola's attitude to her beloved high heels as she explains to Charlie why his staid shoe designs won't cut it.

"Angry Dance" from Billy Elliot

Perfect for weight training or any part where you need to challenge yourself. There are no lyrics to this track, but a strong beat where Billy expresses his frustration at his situation through dance.

"Born to Hand Jive" from Grease

The percussive quality of this track is a joyful part of the dance in the school gym. With its slick saxophone and compulsive beat, you might even be inspired to make up your own dance routine.

"Out Tonight" from Rent

As Mimi attempts to seduce Roger, this rock-inspired anthem is a fierce declaration of independence and enjoying life to the full. It's a very positive track, making you feel as empowered and strong as Mimi.

"The Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show

This epic track is bound to get you moving, even if it's just to follow the instructions of how to do the dance itself. As a wild parody of dance numbers it is hard to beat, with a brilliant rhythm to exercise to.

"I Hope I Get It" from A Chorus Line

The first track in the musical introduces us to a group of performers auditioning, and it really captures the tension and longing of the situation. The brass section in the middle is hugely motivational in its rhythm.

"Fame" from Fame

The iconic opening bars of this track are the best motivation for any musical theatre fan. The lyrics are an ode to positivity and perseverance, along with the infectious beat to boost you when your energy is flagging.

"One Night Only" from Dreamgirls

The recording from the London production has so much energy that it's infectious. It begins as a power ballad and morphs into a disco-tinged extravaganza that sweeps you along with its pulsating beat and vitality.

"Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl

From the 1964 musical, Barbra Streisand's version has often been copied, but never bettered. It's a great track to dispel any gloom, with its message of upbeat positivity and rejection of attempts to ruin a joyous mood.

"Disco Inferno" from Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

A gorgeous version of the disco classic from the powerhouse Adrienne Warren, with a compelling strut and sass. You cannot help but move to this irresistible track.

"Blow" from & Juliet

Kesha's party anthem is reimagined as classic dance-pop, with a raucous energy that will lift any workout. As Juliet and her friends sneak into Francois' party, it's easy to feel the excitement and driving momentum.

"Footloose" from Footloose

Kenny Loggins' instantly recognisable track puts a big smile on your face, with its hypnotic opening guitar solo. It will keep you going through the toughest routine.

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" from Everybody's Talking About Jamie

A stormer from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's wildly successful musical; as the school buzzes from Jamie's drag debut, this song picks you up and carries you along with giddy glee. It's vivacious and pulsates with positivity.

What are your favourite musical tracks to work out to? We would love to hear your thoughts - tweet us @BroadwayWorldUK!

