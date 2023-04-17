Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

The Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for GROUNDHOG DAY

Get great seats for the best shows-at exclusive prices

Apr. 17, 2023  
The Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for GROUNDHOG DAY

The Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

A comic parable of love, hope and transformation from the creatives behind  Matilda The Musical and The Old Vic's  A Christmas Carol, this Olivier Award-winning (Best New Musical, Best Actor) musical sensation based on the 1993 hit film returns to The Old Vic this summer.

Valid on all performances 12 June to 14 July (excludes Friday and Saturday performances)

The Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for GROUNDHOG DAY




Related Stories
Save Up to 50% on SUGAR COAT at Southwark Playhouse Photo
Save Up to 50% on SUGAR COAT at Southwark Playhouse
Save up to 50% on Sugar Coat; A feminist gig theatre show about love, loss and lubrication. Based on a true story, Sugar Coat is a hilarious and heartfelt mix of rebellious empowerment and laugh-out-loud teen angst.
Tickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regents Park Open Air Theatre Photo
Tickets from £28 for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Now Onsale: Hamnet at the Garrick Theatre. When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, Agnes and William, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.
Show of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadlers Wells Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells
David Ian and Jonathan Church present the Leicester Curve and Sadler’s Wells production of 42nd Street. Show of the Week: Tickets from £18.
Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George Photo
Now On Sale: THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre, Starring Helen George
Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


The Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for GROUNDHOG DAYThe Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for GROUNDHOG DAY
April 17, 2023

Get great seats for the best shows-at exclusive prices with The Best Of The Best: Exclusive Prices from £78 for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Line-up of Eurovision 2023 Grand Final AnnouncedLine-up of Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Announced
April 17, 2023

The BBC has confirmed the line-up of incredible musical talent – including Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder, and established Eurovision icons – joining the 26 acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on May 13.
Save Up to 50% on SUGAR COAT at Southwark PlayhouseSave Up to 50% on SUGAR COAT at Southwark Playhouse
April 14, 2023

Save up to 50% on Sugar Coat; A feminist gig theatre show about love, loss and lubrication. Based on a true story, Sugar Coat is a hilarious and heartfelt mix of rebellious empowerment and laugh-out-loud teen angst.
BBC Announces Semi-Final Performances for Eurovision 2023BBC Announces Semi-Final Performances for Eurovision 2023
April 14, 2023

Broadcast for the first time on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, both Semi-Finals offer entertainment for all audiences, whether new to Eurovision or an existing fan.
GYPSY and THE BAND'S VISIT to be Screened at the V&A's 2023 Performance Festival, Celebrating Musical TheatreGYPSY and THE BAND'S VISIT to be Screened at the V&A's 2023 Performance Festival, Celebrating Musical Theatre
April 13, 2023

Running from 22 April 2023, the V&A's Performance Festival will 'explore and deconstruct musical theatre, with a wide range of special events taking place throughout the museum.'
share