The Almeida Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For World Premiere Of Sam Grabiner’s CHRISTMAS DAY

The Almeida Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Olivier Award-winning playwright Sam Grabiner’s Christmas Day, directed by James Macdonald (Infinite Life, The Children).

The production will begin previews on Tuesday 9 December 2025, open officially on Tuesday 16 December, and run through Thursday 8 January 2026.

The cast features Jamie Ankrah, Samuel Blenkin, Callie Cooke, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Nigel Lindsay, and Bel Powley. The creative team includes set designer Miriam Buether, Costume Designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Max Pappenheim, intimacy director Lucy Hind, casting director Amy Ball CDG, and voice coach Hazel Holder.

In an abandoned building somewhere above the Northern Line, with foxes prowling outside, a Jewish family gathers on Christmas Day. Christmas Day is a viciously funny new play about identity, belonging, and the rituals we perform with the people we love. Macdonald, a longtime collaborator of Grabiner’s, directs this darkly comic examination of family, faith, and festivity.

Grabiner, who won the Olivier Award for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre, was the 2024–25 Writer-in-Residence at The National Theatre. Christmas Day marks his second play.

Christmas Day is supported by Dianne Roberts and Lin and Ken Craig.

Performances will take place at the Almeida Theatre, Almeida Street, London, N1 1TA. Tickets and information are available at almeida.co.uk or by calling 020 7359 4404.