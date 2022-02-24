Ten New Productions Added To The National Theatre Collection For Schools, Colleges, Universities and Libraries To Access Worldwide

With 75% of UK state secondary schools signed up to The National Theatre Collection, ten additional productions will now be available to schools, colleges and educational establishments from today in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest, part of Clarivate. These ten new productions will complete the second Collection, making 50 titles available to the education sector worldwide.

The new titles include:

Free for UK state-funded schools and FE colleges, the NT Collection celebrates the best of British theatre and provides access to high-quality recordings of world-class productions from the NT and other leading UK theatres, alongside learning resources. Available productions range from Greek classics to literary adaptations and since the digital resource was launched in September 2019, these have been streamed over 2.4 million times reaching educational institutions in 57 countries including Sweden, USA, Peru and Indonesia.

Accompanying written and filmed learning resources complement the school curriculum and include rehearsal diaries, archive materials and interviews with cast and creative team members to explore the craft behind the stage. A new video series now available on the platform and on the NT's YouTube channel, In Search of Greek Theatre, in association with Durham University, explores how classic Greek plays were communicated and interpreted through performance in a virtual visit to the NT's Archive.

Alice King-Farlow, Director of NT Learning said, "So many teachers and students in the UK and across the globe are using The National Theatre Collection to enrich their learning and bring these plays to life in the classroom and so we're delighted to expand this rich collection of resources in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest. By sharing these world-class productions and vast array of learning materials, we hope to open up access to the arts and inspire students to explore the world of theatre in new ways".

A teacher at Hollingworth Academy in Rochdale said, "For many of our students, The National Theatre can feel a long way away. But, by being able to watch these productions here, now, in their classroom, they feel it is their National Theatre."

To sign up and for more information visit www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/ntcollection

The National Theatre Collection is available both via Bloomsbury Publishing's award-winning platform Drama Online and the Alexander Street platform from renowned EdTech leader ProQuest, part of Clarivate.