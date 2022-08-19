Talawa's Production RUN IT BACK to have Digital Premiere

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 19, 2022  
Talawa Theatre Company's hit theatre production Run It Back will have its UK-wide digital
premiere this September on Vimeo. The production, revived to critical acclaim in September 2021, combines rave and theatre in an exciting exploration of Black British music culture.


Originally conceived and directed by Coral Messam, Run It Back was created with Gail Babb and TYPT, Talawa's programme to support young and emerging artists.
Extend Carnival this September with Run It Back, which brings Black British music culture to life on screens across the UK. Set in an explosive club night, Run It Back features physical theatre and an electrifying set from renowned DJ Psykhomantus. In a disused warehouse,ravers are lost in the music and surrender to the DJ's game, as the music takes the audience from warehouse party to carnival. This vibrant, pulsing production highlights how Black British music liberates, connects and divides.

Run It Back will be available to book and stream on Vimeo from 12th - 30 th September for free.

Talawa Theatre Company aims to make the production available to more audiences than ever with the Vimeo stream. The production was filmed in September 2021 at Fairfield Halls.

Run it Back will be available on Vimeo Monday 12- Friday 30 September 2022




