TRANSPORT EXPLORERS: A LIVE SHOW To Premiere At The Cubic Theatre This Month

As part of her new vision for London Transport Museum, Director and CEO Elizabeth McKay and the whole team have announced the latest in the Transported by Culture initiative: the premiere of a new theatre show aimed at children aged 5+-11 opening on site in the Museum's very own Cubic Theatre, right in the heart of Covent Garden. Transport Explorers: A Live Show will open this May half- term, with performances now on sale from 27 May – 1 June, with a press performance on Thursday 29 May.

The show will then reopen to run during school holidays for the remainder for the year. Tickets are on sale now via www.ltmuseum.co.uk/theatre .

Packed with comedy, science demos, and audience interaction, this 60-minute show takes kids (and their grown-ups) on a journey through amazing moments in London's transport history, from world-changing innovation in the 1800s to smart solutions for modern-day transport problems - plus groundbreaking ideas that could shape our future. Don't miss this fun and educational adventure!

The cast for Transport Explorers: A Live Show are Hattie Manton, playing ‘Jesse' and James Georgiou Zach, playing ‘Kai', with Kirsty Jackson as the understudy.

The creative team behind the show are writer Rachel Barnett-Jones, director Nicola Shepherd and designer Damien Stanton, with stage management from James Theobold and production management from Dave Muir. From Dan Colman Creative comes producer Dan Colman, general manager Lauren Buckley and production co-ordinator Bethany Cooper.

London Transport Museum's Transported by Culture initiative continues to grow, bringing a bold new strand of cultural programming to the Museum. It launched in October 2024 with The Truth About Harry Beck, a critically acclaimed debut theatre production that celebrated the man behind the world-famous Tube map, with sold-out performances in the Cubic Theatre.

In February 2025, the Museum unveiled a new programme of weekly live classical and jazz performances by emerging musicians from London's top conservatoires, staged against the unique backdrop of its historic collection.

The initiative also sees the revival of a cherished London Transport tradition: commissioning talented contemporary artists to create posters that encourage Londoners to use public transport to explore the city's cultural highlights. The first of a new four-part poster series – celebrating Dulwich Picture Gallery – is now live across the network, with further designs featuring London Zoo, the Royal Albert Hall, and the Museum itself to follow. Created by award-winning artist Eliza Southwood, the posters are available to buy from the London Transport Museum shop and online, including a limited run of exclusive prints. This marks the first time since 2020 that new artworks have been commissioned by the Museum for Transport for London (TfL) posters, continuing a legacy established by Frank Pick to put great design at the heart of London's transport network.

Elizabeth McKay, Director and CEO for London Transport Museum, said, “We're so pleased to expand our offer for families with this exciting new children's show, inspired by our collection. Our Museum tells the story of how London's transport network has evolved in amazing ways since 1800 – through engineering innovation, ingenuity and creativity - to become a global icon. Dan Colman Creative's fantastic new production will bring these stories to life for children in this fun and energetic STEM-based show that aims to ignite kids' curiosity about the past, present, and future of London and the way transport keeps the city moving. What better place to showcase these stories on stage than at London Transport Museum in the heart of the Covent Garden Piazza.”

