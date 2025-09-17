TOGETHER FOR PALESTINE Concert Raises £1.5 Million With Star-Studded Night Of Solidarity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More than 150 artists, actors, musicians, writers, and public figures gathered in London on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, for the sold-out Together for Palestine concert, raising nearly £1.5 million in ticket sales and private donations for the Together for Palestine Fund.

The initiative, launched just seven weeks ago, will distribute all proceeds through Choose Love (charity number 1177927) to Palestinian-led organizations including Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Palestine Medical Relief Service.

The night combined music, poetry, theatre, and political testimony. Eric Cantona appeared alongside Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Sarsak in one of the evening’s most charged moments, following the recent killing of Sarsak’s teammate Suleiman al-Obeid. Annie Lennox contributed a pre-recorded reimagining of her hit “Why?” with new lyrics responding to the crisis, while Brian Eno assembled a supergroup featuring Damon Albarn, Paul Weller, Adnan Joubran, Alexis Taylor, and Nadine Shah, later reciting a poem by Khaled Juma. Visual artist Malak Mattar shaped the stage design, presenting contemporary Palestinian art as a backdrop to the performances.

Performances moved between the celebratory and the mournful. The London Arab Orchestra and the Juzour Dance Collective were joined by Albarn for a medley of traditional Palestinian songs. Yasiin Bey appeared in a press vest lit by a single spotlight before previewing a new track with Gorillaz and Omar Souleyman. Benedict Cumberbatch, Ruth Negga, and Amer Hlehel recited work by Mahmoud Darwish, while Florence Pugh, Richard Gere, and Nicola Coughlan urged audiences and fellow artists to speak out.

The program included tributes to journalists and medics in Gaza, featuring Palestinian reporter Yara Eid and frontline doctors Ghassan Abu-Sittah and Victoria Rose. Musical highlights ranged from Saint Levant’s high-energy set to Celeste’s intimate piano ballad and Elyanna’s closing performance of “Olive Branch (Ghosn Zeytoun).” Rina Sawayama and Khalid Abdalla concluded the evening with a call for hope and solidarity.

The Together for Palestine Fund continues to accept donations, and limited-edition merchandise is available for one month. For details, visit Choose Love.