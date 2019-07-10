TOAST Enters Final Weeks in the West End

Nigel Slater's Toast celebrates its final West End dates at Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Other Palace, where it plays until 3 August before embarking on its UK tour. The tour launches at Huddersfield's Lawrence Batley Theatre on 19 August, and will conclude at the Crewe Lyceum on 7 December.

From making the perfect sherry trifle, waging war over cakes through to the playground politics of sweets and the rigid rules of restaurant dining, this is a moving and evocative tale of love, loss and... toast.

Nigel Slater said: "With the London run approaching its conclusion, it's an extremely exciting time as the words on the page will soon come to life once again for audiences around the country. I'm thrilled that the play will continue its journey after The Other Palace."

Based on the British Book Awards Biography of the Year, Toast tells the story of Nigel Slater's childhood through the tastes and smells he grew up with, vividly recreating suburban England in the 1960's and enveloping audiences with the evocative sights and sounds of cookery that defined the significant moments of his youth.

Originally produced by The Lowry for Week 53 festival, Toast is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett and directed by Jonnie Riordan.

The author of a collection of bestselling books and presenter of nine BBC television series, Nigel Slater has been the food columnist for The Observer for 25 years. His memoir 'Toast - the Story of a Boy's Hunger' won six major awards, has been translated into five languages and became a BBC film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore. Nigel's latest book Greenfeast has recently been published by HarperCollins.

Full tour dates can be found at www.nigelslaterstoast.co.uk/tour-dates.





