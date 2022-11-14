Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THIS ONE'S FOR YOU - A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN is Coming to Wonderville for Three Nights

Each week will also feature guest stars, Ollie Savile (Wicked/Les Mis/Phantom) Nardia Ruth (Prince of Egypt), and more.

Nov. 14, 2022  
THIS ONE'S FOR YOU - A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN is Coming to Wonderville for Three Nights

For three Saturday nights 26th November, 3rd December and 17th December This One's for You - a tribute to Elton John is coming to the West End of London. This show has been performed across the world and is now coming back and features a cast of 3 world class vocalists (Dougie Carter, Ali Higgins and David Bulley), get your tickets now to enjoy a night of all the classic Elton John hits!

Each week will also feature guest stars, Ollie Savile (Wicked/Les Mis/Phantom(26th)) Nardia Ruth (Prince of Egypt(26th)) Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five guys named Moe(3rd)) Isaac Hesketh (Legally Blonde(3rd)) and Tom Seals (Sky Arts Tom Seals presents(17th))

Tickets can be booked through the Wonderville website or via this link
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209303®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffeverup.com%2Fm%2F120354?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Theatr Clwyd Lifts The Curtain On Decision-Making For Freelancers Photo
Theatr Clwyd Lifts The Curtain On Decision-Making For Freelancers
Theatr Clwyd has announced the first five participants of their new Open Book scheme for freelancers. The scheme gives theatre freelancers a paid opportunity to get behind-the-scenes and gain vital insight into the processes, strategy, management, and decision-making of a major arts organisation.
TALES FROM ACORN WOOD AT CHRISTMAS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month Photo
TALES FROM ACORN WOOD AT CHRISTMAS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month
NLP Ltd and Birmingham Hippodrome's enchanting lift-the-flap experience, Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas is coming to life on stage at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio between Tuesday 13 December and Saturday 31 December.
Tim Vine Announces New 2023 Tour: BREEEEP! Photo
Tim Vine Announces New 2023 Tour: BREEEEP!
Expect a mountain of nonsense. One-liners, stupid things, crazy songs, and wobbly props (plus utter drivel). Tim's like the manager of a sweet shop where all the sweets are replaced by jokes, and he serves them in a random order. So it's like a sweet shop where the manager just throws sweets at you. Enjoy the foolishness and laugh your slip-ons off.
Rosie Jones to Embark on her First UK Tour Photo
Rosie Jones to Embark on her First UK Tour
Rosie Jones: Triple Threat will be touring March-June 2023

More Hot Stories For You


The Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next MonthThe Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next Month
November 14, 2022

The Sophia Club - a new programme of cultural events in London, Melbourne and New York devised by acclaimed modern philosophy outlet and publisher committed to big ideas, serious enquiry and a humane world view Aeon Media - present their latest UK Live Philosophy event Goddess, hosted at Trafalgar Square’s iconic The Crypt venue. 
Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay Will Lead the West End Return of THE LEHMAN TRILOGYMichael Balogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay Will Lead the West End Return of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
November 14, 2022

The Lehman Trilogy is headed back to the West End in January 2023, and the production has found its stars! The play will be led by Michael Malogun, Hadley Fraser, and Nigel Lindsay.
DANCE ME – MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN Comes to Sadler's Wells in February 2023.DANCE ME – MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN Comes to Sadler's Wells in February 2023.
November 14, 2022

Robomagic Live, in association with Ballets Jazz Montréal, will present Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen at Sadler's Wells in London for its exclusive UK premiere from 7 – 11 February 2023.
Graeae Releases Three Acclaimed Stage Productions Available To Watch OnlineGraeae Releases Three Acclaimed Stage Productions Available To Watch Online
November 14, 2022

To mark the beginning of Disability History Month on 16 November, Graeae Theatre Company has announced that it will be making its three most recent productions available online for a two week period from 16 to 30 November.
WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Returns Next Month With Layton Williams, Rachel John, and MoreWEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS Returns Next Month With Layton Williams, Rachel John, and More
November 14, 2022

Following two previously sold out concerts West End Musical Christmas returns for another all-singing,  all-dancing extravaganza brought to you by the award-winning producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK’s first-ever musical theatre fan convention. 