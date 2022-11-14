THIS ONE'S FOR YOU - A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN is Coming to Wonderville for Three Nights

For three Saturday nights 26th November, 3rd December and 17th December This One's for You - a tribute to Elton John is coming to the West End of London. This show has been performed across the world and is now coming back and features a cast of 3 world class vocalists (Dougie Carter, Ali Higgins and David Bulley), get your tickets now to enjoy a night of all the classic Elton John hits!

Each week will also feature guest stars, Ollie Savile (Wicked/Les Mis/Phantom(26th)) Nardia Ruth (Prince of Egypt(26th)) Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five guys named Moe(3rd)) Isaac Hesketh (Legally Blonde(3rd)) and Tom Seals (Sky Arts Tom Seals presents(17th))

Tickets can be booked through the Wonderville website

