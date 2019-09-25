THE WINTER'S TALE, Starring Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench, Returns to Cinemas this December

Trafalgar Releasing, in collaboration with Fiery Angel, are pleased to announce the return of the Olivier Award winning production of The Winter's Tale starring Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench to cinemas around the world on December 4 2019.

The critically acclaimed production was the first in the hugely successful Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season, which was broadcast to cinemas from London's Garrick Theatre over the course of a year in 2015. Due to phenomenal demand, the production returns to cinemas this festive season.

On the night of the initial broadcast in November 2015, the film topped the UK cinema box office on night of transmission, grossing over $1.6m beating The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 to claim the top spot.

The Winter's Tale also aired in movie theatres outside the U.K., including US, Australia and throughout Europe. The cinema broadcast was directed by Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Wallander, Sherlock).

The tragicomedy of obsession and redemption is beautifully reimagined in a production co-directed by Rob Ashford and Branagh with a remarkable cast, featuring Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile), Jessie Buckley (star of breakout British film Wild Rose), Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Branagh as Leontes.

King Leontes appears to have everything: power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequences...

"I am delighted our production of The Winter's Tale is to return to cinemas around the world this December. We worked hard to bring the immediacy and excitement of the live stage production into cinemas, using film techniques to make these broadcasts appropriately cinematic, without compromising the theatrical experience. The Winter's Tale was seen by over 250,000 people around the world the first time around, and we look forward to welcoming back people who saw it previously and as well as new audiences to this most magical Shakespeare play"

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing added: "It's been four years since we first broadcast this landmark production live from the Garrick Theatre. At the time, it was the beginning of our collaboration with the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company and now its great to bring The Winter's Tale back to audiences around the world to enjoy these incredible performances from Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and the rest of the cast."

Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale will return to cinemas around the world on December 4. Tickets are on-sale from today at branaghtheatre.live, where audiences can find the most up-to-date information regarding participating cinemas.





