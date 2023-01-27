Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE UNIMPORTANCE OF BEING GAY Begins Performances at the Union Theatre Tonight

The Unimportance of Being Gay is Arran Bell’s one man romp highlighting the ups and downs of a promiscuous sex life from a young age.

Jan. 27, 2023  
Have you ever had your heart broken? Have you ever regretted last night? Have you ever passed your lover's husband in the street? Well, grab a glass (or a bottle) as Arran Bell takes you on a trip to rock bottom, all in the name of light entertainment, in a no-holds-barred deviant romp of the steamiest variety.

Bring your knee-pads kids, this is not a soft-play!

Produced by Arran Bell & in association with Paper House Productions, The Unimportance of Being Gay is Arran Bell's one man romp highlighting the ups and downs of a promiscuous sex life from a young age. The show is peppered with naughty songs connected with anecdotes of the many men he has encountered over his short life outside of the closet.

Arran is joined by Kara-Lianne Jones, Elli Hosier and Flynn Sturgeon (Roles we'll never play, Cabaret)

The Unimportance of Being Gay plays at The Union Theatre Southwark from the 26th of January to the 5th of February. Tickets available at uniontheatre.biz

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

DATES

27 January 2023 - 5 February 2023

TIMES

8PM

THE UNION THEATRE, SOUTHWARK

SOCiALS:

@arranbell

@theuniontheatre

@paperhouseuk

TICKETS -

FULL PRICE - £17

CONCESSION - £15

Playing

27th, 28th January at 8pm

4th & 5th February at 8pm

CAST

Arran Bell

Flynn Sturgeon

Elli Hosier

Kara-Lianne Jones




