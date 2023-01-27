THE UNIMPORTANCE OF BEING GAY Begins Performances at the Union Theatre Tonight
The Unimportance of Being Gay is Arran Bell’s one man romp highlighting the ups and downs of a promiscuous sex life from a young age.
Have you ever had your heart broken? Have you ever regretted last night? Have you ever passed your lover's husband in the street? Well, grab a glass (or a bottle) as Arran Bell takes you on a trip to rock bottom, all in the name of light entertainment, in a no-holds-barred deviant romp of the steamiest variety.
Bring your knee-pads kids, this is not a soft-play!
Produced by Arran Bell & in association with Paper House Productions, The Unimportance of Being Gay is Arran Bell's one man romp highlighting the ups and downs of a promiscuous sex life from a young age. The show is peppered with naughty songs connected with anecdotes of the many men he has encountered over his short life outside of the closet.
Arran is joined by Kara-Lianne Jones, Elli Hosier and Flynn Sturgeon (Roles we'll never play, Cabaret)
The Unimportance of Being Gay plays at The Union Theatre Southwark from the 26th of January to the 5th of February. Tickets available at uniontheatre.biz
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
DATES
27 January 2023 - 5 February 2023
TIMES
8PM
THE UNION THEATRE, SOUTHWARK
SOCiALS:
@arranbell
@theuniontheatre
@paperhouseuk
TICKETS -
FULL PRICE - £17
CONCESSION - £15
Playing
27th, 28th January at 8pm
4th & 5th February at 8pm
CAST
Arran Bell
Flynn Sturgeon
Elli Hosier
Kara-Lianne Jones