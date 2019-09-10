THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Returns To The West End For Christmas At Theatre Royal Haymarket

The Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, based on the classic tale by the late Judith Kerr OBE, today announces its return to the West End for Christmas, opening at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 9 December 2019 and playing until 5 January 2020. This will be the production's sixth West End run. Book tickets here!

Hailed as Britain's best-loved picture book, The Tiger Who Came To Tea celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Selling over 5 million copies since it was first published in 1968, it has become a timeless classic, enchanting generations of children worldwide. Coinciding with the stage show's triumphant return to the West End in December, this Christmas sees the premiere of a new hand-drawn animated television special of the book to be broadcast on Channel 4. Benedict Cumberbatch leads the all-star cast, joined by David Oyelowo, Tamsin Greig, Paul Whitehouse and David Walliams.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!

When Sophie and her Mummy welcome the hungry Tiger to tea, he proceeds to eat all the sandwiches, buns, biscuits and more. He even manages to drink all the water in the tap! What will Sophie's Daddy say when he gets home?

Join the Tiger, Sophie and her Mummy and Daddy, in this musical slice of teatime mayhem with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun. The show is an ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect Christmas treat for the whole family.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea was first performed at the Bloomsbury Theatre in 2008 prior to a UK tour. The production has since gone on to tour nationally and internationally, playing five seasons in the West End, Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre, as well as sold out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain. The production was nominated for the 2012 Olivier Award for 'Best Family Entertainment'. The show is currently enjoying a major UK tour which opened on 26 March 2019, with dates booking through until summer 2020.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is a musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the best-loved book by Judith Kerr, designed by Susie Caulcutt, assistant director/choreographer Emma Clayton, music arranger & supervisor Peter Pontzen, magical illusions designed by the President of the Magic Circle Scott Penrose, lighting design by Tony Simpson and sound design by Shock Productions. The West End cast includes: Jocelyn Zackon as 'Sophie'; Stephanie Summers as 'Mummy'; David Scotland as 'Daddy'/'Milkman'/'Postman'/'Tiger', with Sarah Horton (Understudy/Wardrobe) and Glen Newham (Understudy/ASM). Produced by Nick Brooke Ltd by arrangement with Phil Macintyre Entertainments Ltd.





