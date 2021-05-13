Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT to Welcome Olivier Award-Winner Clive Rowe

Rowe will step into the role of Jethro beginning July 1. 

May. 13, 2021  

This July, Olivier Award-winning actor Clive Rowe will join the West End cast of The Prince of Egypt, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

Rowe will step into the role of Jethro beginning July 1, when the show resumes performances in a socially distanced production at the Dominion Theatre.

The show's principal cast including Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya) are set to return when the musical resumes performances.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

