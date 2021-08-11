THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Returns Tomorrow; Nardia Ruth Joins Cast

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, will resume performances tomorrow (12 August 2021) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm following its recent suspension due to UK Government Track and Trace legislation.

The Grammy Award nominated production is one of the top two best-selling shows in this year's Kids Week event, with an incredible 8500+ tickets sold to date. Further tickets are available at applicable performances until Tuesday 31 August. A child (aged 17 and under) goes free when accompanied by a full price paying adult. For tickets, visit: www.theprinceofegyptmusical.com/KidsWeek

Nardia Ruth will join the production as Nefertari from Friday 17 September 2021. Nardia is a 2021 graduate of London's Royal Academy of Music and a Disney Theatrical Productions Scholar and an Ian Fleming Musical Theatre Award recipient. The role of Nefertari in The Prince of Egypt will mark Nardia's professional and West End debut.

Featuring Stephen Schwartz's music and Sean Cheesman's choreography", director Scott Schwartz's production is booking until Saturday 8 January 2022. In line with recent UK Government guidance, all performances are now operating in accordance with Step 4 protocols (full capacity) while maintaining stringent public health and COVID-secure audience protocols throughout the venue. Tickets are available via the official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

The cast of 46 currently includes Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe* (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring** (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni. *Clive Rowe appears until 16 October 2021 / **Tanisha Spring plays Nefertari until 9th September 2021





The orchestra is Dave Rose (Musical Director); Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins); Fiona Davies (Viola); Magda Pietraszewska (Cello); Rory Dempsey (Bass); Rupert Widdows (Woodwind); Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns); John Gregson (Guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team is Anthony Field (Company Stage Manager, until 28 August); Debra Tidd (Company Stage Manager, from 24 August); Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager); Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers), who, together with a further 84 backstage staff, complete the production's huge cast, orchestra and company of 154.