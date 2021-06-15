THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Announces Complete Cast and Company

The Prince of Egypt, the hit musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, has announced the complete cast, orchestra and company of 154 who will lead the musical back into London's Dominion Theatre in 16 days, in accordance with UK Government Step 3 protocols (socially distanced audiences), as previously announced.

The Grammy Award nominated musical will resume performances on Thursday 1 July 2021 with tickets currently on sale until Saturday 8 January 2022. Performances between Thursday 1 July and Saturday 4 September 2021 will operate with socially distanced audiences throughout the venue and, thereafter, in accordance with Step 4 protocols (full capacity but in compliance with UK Government public health guidance). Should all current restrictions be lifted earlier, the production will revert to full capacity as soon as practicably possible. Tickets are available now via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

Joining the previously announced Clive Rowe (Jethro), will be new ensemble cast members Catherine Cornwall (a 2019 Bird College graduate), Daniel Luiz (a 2021 Mountview graduate) and Samuel Sarpong-Broni (a 2020 Royal College of Music graduate). All three will be making their West End debuts.

The cast of 46 will be Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe* (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring** (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni. *Clive Rowe appears until 16 Oct 2021 / **Tanisha Spring appears until 18 Sept 2021

The orchestra will be Dave Rose (Musical Director); Mark Collins (Associate Musical Director, Keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (Violins); Fiona Davies (Viola); Magda Pietraszewska (Cello); Rory Dempsey (Bass); Rupert Widdows (Woodwind); Tony Cross (Trumpet, Flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (Horns); John Gregson (Guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (Percussion) and Dan Ellis (Drums).

The Stage Management team will be Anthony Field (Company Stage Manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (Stage Manager); Ryan Quelch (Deputy Stage Manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (Assistant Stage Managers/Book Cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (Assistant Stage Managers), who, together with a further 84 backstage staff, complete the production's huge cast, orchestra and company of 154.

Producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement:

"On behalf of our authors, creative team and co-producers, we are proud to welcome back our exceptional company of 154 individuals and to once again deliver live performances of this epic theatrical re-imagining of the classic DreamWorks Animation film. While initial performances will be in front of socially distanced audiences, we, as one of the West End's biggest shows and employers, will need a Government-backed insurance scheme against future COVID-related shutdowns and to move to full capacity at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, we look forward to audiences returning from 1 July to the comfort and COVID-secure environment of the Dominion Theatre."

This adaptation of the classic DreamWorks Animation film features a cast and orchestra of more than 60 artists and Stephen Schwartz's acclaimed score includes his Academy Award-winning song When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and the "spine-tingling" (Time Out) Deliver Us. The Original Cast Recording, released by Ghostlight Records, received a 2021 Grammy Award nomination for `Best Musical Theatre Album'.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

Official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com