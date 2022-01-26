THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announces New UK Tour For 2022
The production will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 20 April.
The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit that continues to entertain audiences on a global scale, will return to its touring roots and embark on its fifth UK tour this spring. The production will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 20 April before visiting Mold, Southend, Leicester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Plymouth, Bristol, Sheffield, Hull, Milton Keynes and Dartford, with further dates to be announced.
Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is now booking into its ninth year in the West End and continues to delight audiences around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.
The play features the (fictional) Cornley Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! As the accident prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!
Mischief's other West End successes include Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery. Magic Goes Wrong and Groan Ups are also currently touring the UK. The second series of their award-winning television comedy, The Goes Wrong Show, launched on BBC One in September 2021. The five-part series was broadcast weekly and is currently available on BBC iPlayer. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.
The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson. Casting for the 2022 UK tour is yet to be announced. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.
Tour Dates
Wed 20 - Sun 24 April
BATH Theatre Royal
Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Thu, Sat & Sun 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
Tue 26 - Sat 30 April
MOLD Theatr Clwyd
Raikes Lane, Mold CH7 1YA
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Thu & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 01352 344101 | theatrclwyd.com
Mon 2 - Sat 7 May
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS0 7RA
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 01702 351135 | southendtheatres.org.uk
Mon 9 - Sat 14 May
LEICESTER Curve
60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
Performance times coming soon
BOX OFFICE 0116 242 3595 | curveonline.co.uk
Mon 16 - Sat 21 May
BIRMINGHAM The Alexandra
Suffolk Street, Queensway, Birmingham B5 4DS
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/birmingham
Mon 23 - Sat 28 May
LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre
Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/liverpool
Mon 30 May - Sat 4 June
MANCHESTER Opera House
3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/manchester
Mon 6 - Sat 11 June
NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle Upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Thu 2pm & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 08448 11 21 21 | theatreroyal.co.uk
Mon 27 June - Sat 2 July
PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Thu & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com
Mon 4 - Sat 9 July
BRISTOL Hippodrome
St Augustine's Parade, Bristol BS1 4UZ
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/bristol
Mon 11 - Sat 16 July
SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre
55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DA
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Thu 2pm & Sat 3pm
BOX OFFICE 0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Mon 18 - Sat 23 July
HULL New Theatre
Performance times coming soon
Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF
BOX OFFICE 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk
Mon 25 - Sat 30 July
MILTON KEYNES Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 0333 0096690 | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
Mon 1 - Sat 6 August
DARTFORD Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED
Eves 7.30pm | Mats Wed & Sat 2.30pm
BOX OFFICE 01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk