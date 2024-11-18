THE MAD ONES Will Transfer to The Other Palace Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its successful run at the Old Joint Stock, The Mad Ones musical will transfer to London for a month-long run at The Other Palace Studio. Performances run 7 May - 1 June.

Full of huge, soaring songs, invigorating vocals, and the perfect mixture of humour and heartache, if you love contemporary musical theatre shows brimming with catchy pop songs, then The Mad Ones is for you.

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved… 18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend, Adam, but it’s her painfully alive best friend, Kelly, who haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not—impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?

