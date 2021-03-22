THE LION KING Will Return to the West End on 29 July

Disney's The Lion King is set to reopen in the West End on 29th July 2021. THE LION KING returns to the Lyceum Theatre, its London home for more than two decades, where the production has been seen by over 16 million people.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday 31st March at www.thelionking.co.uk and patrons can sign up for access to a pre-sale from 10am, Monday 29th March.

Since the premiere of Julie Taymor's internationally celebrated stage adaptation on Broadway in 1997, THE LION KING has entertained more than 100 million theatregoers in 25 productions worldwide. When the show closed its doors on Sunday 15th March 2020 it was the West End's best-selling stage production and the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time.

The London cast of over 50 actors, singers and dancers are thrilled to return to the Lyceum stage.

Shaun Escoffery who plays Mufasa said: "We are so excited to finally have a date that we will be able to perform for audiences again. At THE LION KING we have always considered ourselves to be one big family, and to be coming back together after being separated for so long will be a truly happy moment. We cannot wait to be back on stage. When the opening bars of Circle of Life play out, I don't believe there will be a dry eye anywhere in the theatre."

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, THE LION KING has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years.

The musical uses breathtaking masks and puppetry to create pure theatrical magic. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba - the epic adventure of his journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.

Plans to reopen THE LION KING at the Lyceum Theatre on 29 July 2021 have been made in accordance with the Government's latest directives, are therefore subject to change and are made on the understanding that social distancing guidelines will be withdrawn to allow full capacity audiences. The live entertainment industry continues to seek support for contingency insurance to be made available in the event of any further unscheduled closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thelionking.co.uk / 0800 912 6971. Booking until 3rd April 2022 for individuals and 22nd October 2022 for groups.