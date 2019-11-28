THE KITE RUNNER Will Tour The UK

The Kite Runner, an unforgettable theatrical tour-de-force, is to tour the UK in 2020 following two acclaimed West End seasons, when it played to over 100,000 people and received standing ovations at every single performance. It will also premiere in Dubai at the 2,000-seat Dubai Opera.



It will tour to 16 cities and towns across the UK, starting at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre (21 - 22 February) then Dubai Opera, 27 - 29 February, Theatre Clywd, Mold (5 - 7 March), Richmond Theatre (10 - 14 March), Salisbury Playhouse (17 - 21 March), Leeds Playhouse (31 March - 4 April), Lowry, Salford (7 - 11 April), Churchill Theatre, Bromley (14 - 18 April), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (21 - 25 April), Eastbourne Devonshire Theatre (28 April - 2 May), Plymouth Theatre Royal (4 - 9 May), Darlington Hippodrome (12 - 16 May), Cardiff New Theatre (19 - 23rd May), Inverness Eden Court (26 - 30 May), Woking New Victoria Theatre (2 - 6 June), Oxford Playhouse (9 - 13 June), Southampton Nuffield Theatre (16 - 19 June), Leicester Curve Theatre (22 - 27 June), Sheffield Lyceum (30 June - 4 July).



Based on Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, this powerful story has now been adapted into a stunning stage production.

A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, it follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.



Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever...



Cast to be announced.



The Kite Runner, published in 2003, was Khaled Hosseini's first novel. It became an instant bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages.



The Kite Runner is adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft. Produced by Martin Dodd for UK Productions and Derek Nicol & Paul Walden for Flying Entertainment.



It was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.



Giles Croft, who was artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse for 18 years and directed more than 50 productions there, rates The Kite Runner as a soaring highlight of his career. "The response is always extraordinarily powerful and we are fortunate to get standing ovations at every performance, with audiences connecting deeply and emotionally with the characters and the story." It is, Giles strongly believes, a story with universal resonance. "It speaks to all people through the core themes of guilt, forgiveness and redemption. Those are things that we all have some connection with. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are, it will speak to you."



Matthew Spangler adds that the play covers many universal themes: A father and son relationship, friendship, love, global politics, refugees, forgiveness and redemption. "A more conventional play might just choose one of those themes, but in The Kite Runner all the themes kind of swim around each other. There's always something new happening on stage and something new to think about." He hopes audiences will be moved by it. "It's a very sad but hopeful and moving story. Maybe people will leave with a greater understanding of the themes and it's great if they do, but at the very basic level it's a piece of storytelling and emotion."



Aylesbury

Waterside Theatre

21 - 22 February



Dubai

Dubai Opera

27 - 29 February



Mold

Theatre Clywd

5 - 7 March



LONDON DATE

Richmond

Richmond Theatre

10 - 14 March



Salisbury

Salisbury Playhouse

17 - 21 March



Leeds

Leeds Playhouse

31 March - 4 April



Salford

The Lowry

7 - 11 April



Bromley

Churchill Theatre

14 - 18 April



Wolverhampton

Grand Theatre

21 - 25 April



Eastbourne

Devonshire Theatre

28 April - 2 May



Plymouth

Theatre Royal

4 - 9 May



Darlington

Hippodrome

12 - 16 May



Cardiff

New Theatre

19 - 23 May



Inverness

Eden Court

26 - 30 May



Woking

New Victoria Theatre

2 - 6 June



Oxford

Oxford Playhouse

9 - 13 June



Southampton

Nuffield Theatre

16 - 19 June



Leicester

Curve Theatre

22 - 27 June



Sheffield

Lyceum

30 June - 4 July





