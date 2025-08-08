THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Finds Full Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full company for the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s internationally acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name has been revealed.

The company for The Hunger Games: On Stage includes: Mia Carragher (Katniss Everdeen), Euan Garrett (Peeta Mellark), Joshua Lacey (Haymitch Abernathy), Tristan Waterson (Gale Hawthorne), Tamsin Carroll (Effie Trinket), Stavros Demetraki (Caesar Flickerman), Nathan Ives-Moiba (Cinna & Mayor), Sophia Ally (Prim Everdeen & Ensemble), and Ruth Everett (Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble).

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Tribute - Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Tribute - Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Tribute - Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Tribute - Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Swing Captain) Jessica Lee (Tribute - Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Tribute - Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Tribute - Cato & Fight Captain), Redmond Rance (Tribute - Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Tribute - Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Tribute - Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Tribute – Fila.)

Performances for this production will begin at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf will put spectators into the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman and most recently Hedda at Theatre Royal Bath), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to breathtaking life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March 2025 and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

Creative Team

Conor McPherson is among the world’s most revered playwrights. His plays include Girl from the North Country with Bob Dylan, (Old Vic, West End & Broadway), The Weir (Royal Court, West End & Broadway), The Seafarer (National Theatre & Broadway), Shining City (Royal Court & Broadway), The Night Alive (Donmar & Off Broadway), Port Authority (West End & Off Broadway), St Nicholas (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway), and This Lime Tree Bower (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway). His West End adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya for Sonia Friedman Productions was filmed for the BBC and broadcast by PBS in the United States. Awards and nominations for McPherson’s work include the Laurence Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, London Critics’ Circle Award, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, George Devine Award, five Tony Award® nominations, four Irish Film and Television Academy Best Screenplay Awards and the South Bank Show Sky Arts Theatre Award.

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. He has directed or written over sixty shows, often with major national companies (including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare’s Globe, The Bridge), as well as directing in the West End, on Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe. Dunster has been nominated for three Olivier Awards, and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony Awards®. His recent work includes Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman in the West End and the phenomenally successful 2:22 - A Ghost Story, also in the West End and now on a major tour of the UK.

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (Costume Designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director & additional compositions), Amy Ball CDG (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in an arena to fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games: On Stage is a gripping tale of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit.

The Hunger Games: On Stage is produced by Oliver Royds, Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Umeda Arts Theater, by arrangement with Lionsgate.