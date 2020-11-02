THE GREAT GATSBY Cancels Performances Through the End of November

The return performance will be Thursday 3 December 2020.

Following the Government's announcement on a national lockdown for England and taking into consideration the safety of all staff and cast, the producers of THE GREAT GATSBY will be cancelling performances at IMMERSIVE LDN from Wednesday 4 November until Wednesday 2 December 2020.

The return performance will be Thursday 3 December 2020, and the booking period for the show has been extended through to Sunday 28 February 2021.

Ticket holders for cancelled performances will be contacted asap by Arts Tickets to confirm next steps.

Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said, "We are proud of everyone who took up that call to arms and everyone who has taken this second lockdown on the chin. Getting our venue reopened was a massive feat, a pathfinding, a learning and a humbling experience. We look forward to welcoming back our patrons into the socially distanced version of the production as soon as we are able, when the R rate is under control and times are a little kinder. We are grateful for the continued support of our co-producers and investors. We also hope for a greater stimulus package and necessary support from DCMS for the sector and those who form some of the 3 million #ExcludedUK. Our heart goes out to other producers, theatre owners, casts and crews during this time. The fightback to the stages is an important cultural moment and we are very proud of everyone who has taken up the call."

THE GREAT GATSBY reopened in the West End on 1 October and has been welcoming audiences back with socially distanced performances at IMMERSIVE LDN, a Covid-Secure venue, with full adherence to government health and safety regulations.

