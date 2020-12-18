THE GREAT GATSBY Announces Extension To Summer 2021

Immersive Everywhere has announced a further extension for the critically acclaimed immersive hit show, THE GREAT GATSBY, with tickets on sale now until 29 August 2021.

THE GREAT GATSBY, created and directed by Alexander Wright- which holds the record as the UK's longest running immersive production- re-opened under socially distanced conditions at the beginning of October at West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN, but - due to London being placed in Tier 3 restrictions - the show has once more been forced to close its doors, with no further performances until London enters Tier 2 or below.

The production will be taking a month's hiatus in March whilst the building prepares for the opening of DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE, opening at Immersive LDN on 21st April 2021. Tickets for THE GREAT GATSBY will be available from 8 April until 29 August 2021 and are on sale now via www.immersivegatsby.com.

Over the first lockdown, Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook re-imagined and re-set the production as an Art Deco Masquerade Ball, with audience members wearing compulsory face coverings to complement their fabulous attire.

Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said "100 years ago our society came out of a pandemic and into the "Roaring '20s", so it feels fitting that The Great Gatsby should be leading the fightback for the creative sector after Covid-19. Immersive|LDN also hosts Doctor Who in an adjoining building, making it the world's first ever multiplex immersive theatre facility. We're very proud of the experience we are giving to our audiences, and of the fact that these productions provide stable employment for well over 100 people, including many freelancers, at a challenging time."."

Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous large parties. Re-imagined and re-set to meet covid-19 secure guidelines, the champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest in town.

A hedonistic world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale of the Roaring Twenties.

Craig Hamilton currently plays 'Gatsby', alongside Lucinda Turner as 'Daisy', James Lawrence as 'Nick', Dean Graham as 'Tom', Lucas Jones as 'George', Ivy Corbin as 'Jordan', MJ Lee as 'Myrtle', Hugh Stubbins as 'Rosy Rosenthal', Aimee Barrett as 'Lucille' and Alex Wingfield as 'Joey'.

In order to ensure full compliance with government Covid-Secure guidelines at IMMERSIVE LDN, the capacity of the venue was significantly reduced to help patrons - coming as individuals or in household groups - to keep a safe distance from others; and the nature of the show naturally enables social distancing. The show content was altered and updated to avoid any activity that would be considered high risk, and the actors trained to keep groups of audience following the story, whilst remaining at a safe distance. Temperature checks are undertaken for audience and staff on arrival, and the venue is deep cleaned after every performance, bar equipment sterilised, and hand sanitisers available throughout the venue.

IMMERSIVE LDN has also been granted the use of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely mark. The mark certifies that the venue is complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of all staff and audiences.

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook, who are currently co-producing the immersive production of DOCTOR WHO TIME FRACTURE - launched a new company in 2019, IMMERSIVE EVERYWHERE, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences, and immersive | ldn is the newest of their network of venues, which will house cafes, bars and rehearsal and workshop spaces to help the development of new work.

IMMERSIVE | LDN is a 32,000sq ft historic building in the heart of Mayfair, which was home to the Queen Victoria's Rifles Association until 2017. It includes three floors of immersive theatre and event spaces designated for performance, live gaming, events, escape rooms and private parties. For information about programming and venue hire visit www.immersiveldn.com

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, the show then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield, and was produced by the Guild of Misrule . The Great Gatsby first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017 and sold out before the show opened. Since then the show has run in Wales in co-production with Theatr Clwyd, at Halifax's Square Chapel, and at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire. All the while the show has played night after night at Gatsby's Drugstore in London SE1, inviting audiences into the hedonistic world of F. Scott Fitzgerald's extraordinary tale, and in 2018 it became the UK's longest running immersive production.

Amie Burns Walker and Oliver Tilney are Associate Directors. Choreography is by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, with MJ Lee as Assistant Choreographer, design by Casey Jay Andrews, costume design by Heledd Rees, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley. The original score was composed and produced by Glen Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangement and additional composition by David Sims. The original production was created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

This new production of The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Immersive Everywhere with co-producer Gavin Kalin Productions, and with Glynis Henderson Productions, Theatr Clwyd, We Culture Connects and Damier NV as Associate Producers.