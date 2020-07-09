THE DRIVE IN Is The UK's Highest Grossing Cinema On Opening Weekend

'THE DRIVE IN' at TROUBADOUR MERIDIAN WATER, located in the heart of the regeneration area of Enfield, was the UK's highest grossing cinema during its opening weekend. Opening on Saturday 4 July 2020, 'The Drive In' led a newly reopened industry with a total weekend box office of £46,718, over a quarter of the country's total take.

Reliving the magic of the great American drive in theatre The Drive In is a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances, bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood. An iconic drive in experience, with classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

Speaking about its opening weekend, Laura Elmes, Producer for 'The Drive In' said, "I am delighted that after the events of the last few months the appetite for cinema and to experience live entertainment in a safe and socially distant way is growing. The Drive In joins the newly reopened industry of UK cinemas putting the safety and enjoyment of customers first and allowing the shared experience of watching a film to return in a safe way. We are also thrilled to be creating new job opportunity to our local Enfield area and as a long running fixture we hope to create even more opportunities as the summer progresses.

Tickets are on sale now, including: live comedy and talks and performances from Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Jay Rayner, The Receipts Podcast and the UK Drag sensations Gals Aloud; showings of new release films such as Unhinged, Black Water Abyss, Queen & Slim, family favourites including Jumanji: The Next Level and Sonic the Hedgehog and big screen classics including Grease, Dirty Dancing,and the Shawshank Redemption; and Live At The Drive In Kids Shows features performances of Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Dinosaur World Live this summer.

More screenings and performances will go on sale soon and audiences can sign up to the mailing list to be first to find out what's on at www.thedrivein.london.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound is be played direct to your vehicles' speakers, and thanks to our top-of-the-range screen, you'll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are provided by The Drive In's official food partner Nanny Bill's and available to order through our mobile app, safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets are scanned through your closed car window - and extra measures are in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There will also be 10 free car tickets per showing to NHS and care workers*.

Should guidelines change over the coming months, guests will be entitled to exchanges or refunds for any cancelled performances.

Further information can be found at www.thedrivein.london

