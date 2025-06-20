THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON to Present Final Extension at the Ambassadors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will present its final extension at The Ambassadors Theatre, with its last West End performance on Saturday 11th October 2025. The acclaimed production will have played in the West End for exactly one year and one day!



The show’s creator, writer, director and designer, Jethro Compton said, “Bringing Benjamin Button to the West End has been a dream come true. We could never have imagined such an incredible response to the show. On behalf of the entire Button family, I want to express our enormous gratitude to every audience member who has come to see us and the many that have come back again and brought friends and loved ones with them. This amazing year in the West End is just the first chapter of the show's life, and as I hope we've demonstrated in our journey from a small-scale fringe show to an Olivier Award-winning West End musical, anything's possible.”

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Outstanding Musical Contribution for Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements, and Best Actor in a Musical for John Dagleish. The Original West End Cast Recording was recently released across all streaming platforms and has already amassed over 600,000 streams and counting.



THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON stars two-time Olivier Award winner John Dagleish as Benjamin Button and two-time Olivier Award nominee, most recently for this role, Clare Foster as Elowen Keene. They star alongside Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Emily Panes, Nuwan Hugh Perera, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.



An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. The production first captured hearts in 2019, followed by a sold-out Southwark Playhouse run in 2023 - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards. It was subsequently nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards – Best New Musical and Best Musical Direction/Supervision.



With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.



THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.



It is produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein & Teresa Tsai, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor, Winkler & Smalberg, Thomas Steven Perakos and Jethro Compton Productions.



