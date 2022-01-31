THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Close at the Arts Theatre on 3 April

THE CHOIR OF MAN's limited season at The Arts Theatre in London's West End will play its final performance on Sunday 3 April 2022. The West End season follows three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have, featuring amazing reinventions of folk, pop, Broadway and rock chart-toppers from artists including Guns 'N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. It's a party, it's a concert and it's a lock-in like no other.

The cast of nine multi-talented guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the past year: the pub, complete with a real working bar on stage.

The cast stars Tom Brandon as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett as the Joker, Alistair Higgins as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston as the Handyman, Richard Lock as the Beast, Mark Loveday as the Barman, Ben Norris as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker as the Pub Bore. Also in the cast are Matt Beveridge and George Bray.

The band features Jack Hartigan as guitarist, Zami Jamil plays the violin, Emmanuel Bonsu as drummer and Caleb Wilson as bassist.



THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien. Associate Choreographer is Rachel Chapman and Associate Musical Director is Hollie Cassar.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes and AK Theatricals.

Learn more at choirofmanwestend.com.