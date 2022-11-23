Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE CHOIR OF MAN Extends Booking in the West End

The Choir of Man has extended its booking in the West End through 28 May 2023.

The production opened at the Arts Theatre on 1 October, and features a company of highly skilled actors, musicians, and instrumentalists, some of whom have previously performed in the show in productions across the world, West End stars, and up and coming talents making their professional debuts in the show.

Check out a video of the cast sharing the news below!

THE CHOIR OF MAN has previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. Following its last run at the Arts Theatre from October 2021 to April 2022, it received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and then went on to play in Coventry as part of the City of Culture Assembly Festival season and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The West End company features Michael Baxter (Les Misérables - 25th Anniversary tour, Gypsy - Wales Millennium Centre) as 'The Maestro', BEN NORRIS (writer and original cast of The Choir of Man, The Archers, Radio 4, two time UK Poetry slam champion) as 'The Poet', Levi Tyrell-Johnson (making his professional debut in The Choir of Man), as 'The Hardman', Owen Bolton (also making his professional debut in The Choir of Man) as 'The Beast', Jordan Oliver (The Choir of Man West End, Netherlands, Australia and Korea, The Sound of Music - UK Tour) as 'The Handyman', Lemuel Knights (finalist in The Voice UK - BBC, The Choir of Man, USA) as 'The Barman', Matt Beveridge (The Choir of Man West End, Australia, Netherland, Titanic - Princess of Wales Toronto) as 'The Romantic', 'Matt Nalton (Jersey Boys - Piccadilly Theatre, Beautiful - Aldwych Theatre) as 'The Pub Bore' and Matt Thorpe (Jersey Boys - Piccadilly Theatre & UK tour, We Will Rock You - Dominion) as 'The Joker'. Completing the company are Mark Irwin (The Choir of Man West End, Korea, Australia, The Commitments - Palace Theatre), Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap - St Martin's Theatre, Cinderella - Sunderland Empire), Gavin Ryan (West Side Story - Bord Gais Dublin, making his West End debut in The Choir of Man) and Lucas Koch (Million Dollar Quartet - Barn Theatre, also making his West End debut in The Choir of Man).




