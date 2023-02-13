Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April

Performances are at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 16th April 2023.

Feb. 13, 2023  
THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, creators and stars of the iconic show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will bring their hit comedy podcast The Always Sunny Podcast to London for their first live shows in the UK. Taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 16th April 2023, for a matinee and evening show, The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! will feature stories, laughs, and reflect on 20 years of making the hit series. Co-hosted by Megan Ganz, Sunny writer and long-time fan of the show, fans can be guaranteed an evening of hilarity, memories and perhaps some surprise guests...

Tickets for the event will be available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans will have a first chance of pre-sales this Wednesday, 15 February at 10AM before the general on sale Friday, 17 February 10AM.

After selling out theaters in the U.S., the gang is excited to bring their live show to London. For more info about the tour head to thealwayssunnypod.com.

The Always Sunny Podcast is a look back on the past 15 seasons of the hit show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, hosted by Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie), Rob McElhenney (Mac), and Megan Ganz (Sunny writer & fan). Starting with the first episode, which aired in 2005, the creators and stars recap their memories of making the show, and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades. That is, if they can remember any of it.




Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgartens THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep
Production shots have been released for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, which is currently playing its world premiere performances at Birmingham Rep until Sat 11 Mar 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
See photos from inside rehearsal for for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut  short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINEPhotos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE
February 13, 2023

The magic of theatre was alive and well on Friday, February 10th, as 9 cast members from the original West End production of A Chorus Line made a surprise appearance at the evening performance. Check out photos here!
SLOW VIOLENCE Comes to the Pleasance Theatre in MarchSLOW VIOLENCE Comes to the Pleasance Theatre in March
February 13, 2023

Exploring the apathy and inaction surrounding climate breakdown, Slow Violence is an absurd physical comedy theatre show set in a neglected travel agents office. 
Photos: First Look at WINNER'S CURSE at Park TheatrePhotos: First Look at WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
February 13, 2023

All new photos have been released from Winner's Curse at Park Theatre. TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson,  writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.
THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This AprilTHE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April
February 13, 2023

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, creators and stars of the iconic show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will bring their hit comedy podcast The Always Sunny Podcast to London for their first live shows in the UK.
Full Cast Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward TheatreFull Cast Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre
February 13, 2023

Full casting has been announced for the West End premiere of the smash hit Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD, opening at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.
share