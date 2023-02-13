THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, creators and stars of the iconic show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will bring their hit comedy podcast The Always Sunny Podcast to London for their first live shows in the UK. Taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 16th April 2023, for a matinee and evening show, The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! will feature stories, laughs, and reflect on 20 years of making the hit series. Co-hosted by Megan Ganz, Sunny writer and long-time fan of the show, fans can be guaranteed an evening of hilarity, memories and perhaps some surprise guests...



Tickets for the event will be available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans will have a first chance of pre-sales this Wednesday, 15 February at 10AM before the general on sale Friday, 17 February 10AM.



After selling out theaters in the U.S., the gang is excited to bring their live show to London. For more info about the tour head to thealwayssunnypod.com.

The Always Sunny Podcast is a look back on the past 15 seasons of the hit show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, hosted by Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie), Rob McElhenney (Mac), and Megan Ganz (Sunny writer & fan). Starting with the first episode, which aired in 2005, the creators and stars recap their memories of making the show, and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades. That is, if they can remember any of it.